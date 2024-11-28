The release of Mufasa: The Lion King is almost here, but the anticipation for the upcoming blockbuster continues to grow with a new image shared exclusively by Total Film. The image features a character fans of the original animated movie should remember well. Sarabi (Tiffany Boone), who will eventually become Simba's (Donald Glover) mother. But before raising the lion who would eventually become the king of the Pride Lands, Sarabi was a young lion ready to face any danger. The younger version of the character will be introduced in Mufasa: The Lion King and it remains to be seen if her romantic relationship with the titular character will be explored.

Mufasa: The Lion King will take audiences to the past in order for them to witness how the titular lion (voiced by Aaron Pierre) became the fearless monarch seen in The Lion King. The premise of the movie will deal with Mufasa's past because Simba's daughter, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter) is curious to learn more about her grandfather. Mufasa's past will turn out to be more complicated than she expected. The young Mufasa will have to find a family who can take care of him while escaping from other lions who are actively hunting him down.

Barry Jenkins directs Mufasa: The Lion King after Jon Favreau took on the previous installment of the franchise. Jenkins reached new heights in the industry thanks to his work on Moonlight — the unforgettable drama that was partially based on the life of Tarell Alvin McCraney and won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now it's time for Jenkins to explore the world of one of the most beloved Disney properties of all time, with Mufasa: The Lion King showing audiences a side of the Pride Lands they've never seen before.

The Cast of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Ever since the reimagining of The Lion King directed by Favreau came out, it became evident that Disney was looking for very talented performers to voice these colorful animals. Kelvin Harrison Jr. will voice Taka — the proud lion who will eventually become Scar, the villain of Simba's story. Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will return as Timon and Pumba. The charismatic pair will be present in this story during the portions of Mufasa: The Lion King that take place in the present.

Mufasa: The Lion King premieres in theaters on December 20. Until then, you can watch 2019's The Lion King so you can "be prepared" for the upcoming prequel. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. Billy Eichner , John Kani Rating Not Yet Rated Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nathanson Franchise Disney Sequel The Lion King (2019) Cinematographer James Laxton Producer Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski Production Company Fairview Entertainment, Walt Disney Pictures Distributor(s) Disney Expand

