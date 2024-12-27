After The Lion King (2019) earned $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, including a $191 million opening weekend to kick off its theatrical run, it was certainly disappointing to see Mufasa: The Lion King debut with a measly $35 million, falling to the #2 spot behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The live-action Lion King prequel did, however, claim the top spot on Christmas Day, and has been at the top of the domestic box office chart for most of the week, building up its domestic total to $64 million. Mufasa: The Lion King has also earned $133 million from foreign markets, which is enough to earn a spot as one of the top 30 highest-grossing movies of the year internationally, currently at #27, just behind Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Unfortunately, Mufasa: The Lion King is still outside the top 30 movies of the year at the domestic box office, currently in 32nd place ahead of Transformers One and Joker: Folie á Deux, but still behind The Beekeeper and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Mufasa is also one of the top 40 highest-grossing musicals of all time, landing at the #38 spot just ahead of Happy Feet Two, but still $8 million behind Mean Girls (2024). While being one of several blockbuster musicals to premiere this year, Mufasa won’t be remembered as one of the greats when it comes to box office success, largely due to Wicked, which has been such a major hit at the domestic box office that its cemented itself as the fourth-highest-grossing musical ever with $397 million domestically.

Who Stars in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’?

Aaron Pierre, who has made headlines this year for his work in Rebel Ridge and also for securing the role of John Stewart in James Gunn’s DCU, voices Mufasa in the 2024 live-action Lion King movie, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. voicing Taka and Tiffany Boone starring as Sarabi. Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of the legendary pop star Beyoncé, voices Kiara in the film, with the rest of the supporting cast being filled out by Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon. Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins directed Mufasa: The Lion King with a script from Jeff Nathanson.

Mufasa: The Lion King is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga , Preston Nyman , Blue Ivy Carter , John Kani , Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Jeff Nathanson , Linda Woolverton , Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts

FIND TICKETS