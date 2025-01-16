Mufasa: The Lion King might pale in comparison to the $1.6 billion 2019 first live-action installment, but its current box office run is still worthy of praise. On a reported budget of $200 million, the prequel/sequel has surpassed the all-important mark of doubling investment, now having reached an impressive $544 million worldwide. This total is split between a $192 million domestic haul and $351 million in overseas markets, which positions the movie at ninth in the list of highest-grossing 2024 releases.

Thanks to this sustained success which saw Mufasa: The Lion King finish top of the most recent daily box office charts, the lion might be about to claim its next prey in the form of a panda - a Kung Fu Panda to be specific. Kung Fu Panda 4 raised an enormous $547 million globally during its 2024 run, finishing the year eighth in the list of highest-grossing 2024 movies and exceeding many people's expectations. Alas, that eighth position is doomed to be stolen, with the $3 million gap between the two films scheduled to be bridged by the end of this coming weekend. Given Mufasa: The Lion King still likely has several weeks in theaters, the possibility of the film reaching even greater heights is likely, although Wicked's $700 million is possibly a target too far.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Simply Can't Compare to the Animated Original

The first Lion King movie is widely regarded as a masterpiece, with many hailing it as one of the best-animated films of all time. Thanks to stunning vocal performances, an iconic soundtrack, and visuals that never fail to catch the eye, The Lion King cemented itself as a true classic and rivals most other animated films in almost all areas. Because of this, the 2019 reimagining and this most recent installment were always going to struggle to reach a bar set that incredibly high, and, alas, Mufasa: The Lion King indeed falls short. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"Mufasa: The Lion King does feel like a slight shift in the right direction for Disney remakes. The film at least tries to expand upon the source material, which is what the other upcoming remakes really need to do. It's not enough to have some recognizable characters and some familiar imagery, as it's the stories behind these films that made them classics to begin with. Fans of the franchise and younger generations will find a lot to like about Mufasa: The Lion King, but it's hard to imagine it will have a legacy comparable to the original animated classic that started it all."

Mufasa: The Lion King is primed to overtake Kung Fu Panda 4 at the global box office. You can catch the former in theaters now.

