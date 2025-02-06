Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shocked the world just before Christmas last year when it opened to a whopping $60 million to take the first place spot from Mufasa: The Lion King. At the time, it looked like Mufasa was in danger of being one of the biggest box office flops ever, especially considering its predecessor grossed well over $1 billion globally, but the film has since turned things around and has now closed the gap on Sonic 3. Mufasa: The Lion King is currently the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically with Sonic 3 at #9, but Sonic holds a lead of less than $500,000 over Mufasa, meaning The Lion King prequel/sequel will likely pass Sonic 3 domestically this weekend, if not before.
Mufasa: The Lion King has found legs at the box office like few other films do. The movie opened with $35.4 million during the weekend of December 20, and then managed to gross more during its second weekend, where it saw a 4% uptick on its way to grossing $36.8 million. Mufasa: The Lion King then dropped only 36% during its third weekend in theaters and finally took the #1 spot from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, adding another $23 million to its domestic total while also dropping several hundred theaters. The last few weeks in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King has still yet to exit the top three at the box office, even landing at #3 most recently during its seventh weekend in theaters, falling behind only Dog Man and Companion (Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher), but still earning $6.3 million, well more than Sonic 3’s $3.2 million.
Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ or ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming?
Disney has yet to announce a streaming release date for Mufasa: The Lion King, but the studio did reveal that the film will premiere on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ on February 18, only a few days after Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters. Paramount has also yet to announce when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will begin streaming, but it is already available for purchase on VOD along with other box office hits like Moana 2 and Wicked. When Mufasa and Sonic 3 begin streaming, you can count on Mufasa hitting Disney+ and Sonic 3 landing on Paramount+.
Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the films.
Mufasa: The Lion King
- Release Date
- December 18, 2024
- Runtime
- 118 minutes
- Director
- Barry Jenkins
- Writers
- Jeff Nathanson
- Producers
- Peter M. Tobyansen, Adele Romanski
Cast
-
Aaron PierreMufasa (voice)
-
Taka (voice)
Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.
- Main Genre
- Adventure
Your comment has not been saved