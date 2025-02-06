Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shocked the world just before Christmas last year when it opened to a whopping $60 million to take the first place spot from Mufasa: The Lion King. At the time, it looked like Mufasa was in danger of being one of the biggest box office flops ever, especially considering its predecessor grossed well over $1 billion globally, but the film has since turned things around and has now closed the gap on Sonic 3. Mufasa: The Lion King is currently the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically with Sonic 3 at #9, but Sonic holds a lead of less than $500,000 over Mufasa, meaning The Lion King prequel/sequel will likely pass Sonic 3 domestically this weekend, if not before.

Mufasa: The Lion King has found legs at the box office like few other films do. The movie opened with $35.4 million during the weekend of December 20, and then managed to gross more during its second weekend, where it saw a 4% uptick on its way to grossing $36.8 million. Mufasa: The Lion King then dropped only 36% during its third weekend in theaters and finally took the #1 spot from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, adding another $23 million to its domestic total while also dropping several hundred theaters. The last few weeks in theaters, Mufasa: The Lion King has still yet to exit the top three at the box office, even landing at #3 most recently during its seventh weekend in theaters, falling behind only Dog Man and Companion (Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher), but still earning $6.3 million, well more than Sonic 3’s $3.2 million.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ or ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ on Streaming?

Disney has yet to announce a streaming release date for Mufasa: The Lion King, but the studio did reveal that the film will premiere on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ on February 18, only a few days after Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters. Paramount has also yet to announce when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will begin streaming, but it is already available for purchase on VOD along with other box office hits like Moana 2 and Wicked. When Mufasa and Sonic 3 begin streaming, you can count on Mufasa hitting Disney+ and Sonic 3 landing on Paramount+.

