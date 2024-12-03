If Marvel Jesus and the Lisan al Gaib both get popcorn buckets dedicated to their movies, you had better believe that the king of the jungle is getting his own too. Today, AMC Theatres have unveiled its one-of-a-kind design that audiences can pick up at a location near them when Mufasa: The Lion King roars into cinemas on December 20. While you’re slamming down 130 ounces of buttery kernel-popped goodness, you can lovingly gaze at animals on the savanna which have been delicately carved into the side of the bucket. The tub itself is double layered, the inner colored orange, while the outer takes on a wooden tone, with spaces for the orange to shine through like a sunset. Interested parties can also pick up a themed drink cup that features a white background with lions strutting around the Pride Lands.

Arriving on December 20 — just in time for the holiday crowd — Mufasa: The Lion King serves as the origin story of the titular character who audiences first met three decades ago in Disney’s animated feature, The Lion King. This time, the lion will capture the attention of viewers in live-action form, as they follow along for the rags-to-riches story — as recounted by Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). Along with the movie setting the stage behind how Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) took his throne atop Pride Rock, it will also shed light on his brother, Scar’s (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), evolution from Prince to Villain.

Like the live-action remake of the movie that started it all, Mufasa: The Lion King will also feature an impressive voice cast. Along with Eichner and Rogen, others who will reprise their roles from the 2019 film include Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and John Kani, with Pierre and Harrison joined by other new additions such as Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Blue Ivy Carter, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Thandiwe Newton and Lennie James. The movie serves as the latest project to come from Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), following his critically acclaimed 2018 feature, If Beale Street Could Talk.

The Growth of Movie Merch

Close

Popcorn buckets, like the one for Mufasa: The Lion King, have been gradually growing in popularity over the last few years. Whether it’s to take that little bit of movie magic home with you or to put it on display in your at-home theater, movie fans have really been taking a bite out of the trendy merch biz. In addition to the upcoming Mufasa-themed corn-eating vessel, other fandoms like those of Star Wars and Nosferatu will also soon be able to dig into the popcorn bucket craze.

Check out the Mufasa: The Lion King popcorn bucket and cup above and see the movie in cinemas on December 20.

Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Aaron Pierre , John Kani Main Genre Adventure Writers Jeff Nathanson Franchise Disney Sequel The Lion King (2019) Cinematographer James Laxton Producer Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski Production Company Fairview Entertainment, Walt Disney Pictures Distributor(s) Disney Expand

Find Tickets Here