It looks like Disney fans now have a little longer to wait before returning to the world of The Lion King as the upcoming Mufasa spin-off is now set to roar into theaters on December 20, 2024. The movie was previously slated to debut on July 5, 2024.

The film’s delay comes in the aftermath of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which recently ended after a historic 118 days. With a large variety of films now set to return to production, it should come as no surprise that next year’s slate will be receiving a significant reshuffle. The movie also follows in the footsteps of Snow White, another live-action re-imagining, initially slated to debut in theaters next year before shifting to 2025 due to the strike as well.

Instead of facing a crowded summer movie season, the film will now be going toe-to-toe with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is expected to hit the big screen on the same day. While some fans may be disappointed by the five-month delay, it could end up benefiting the film as the holidays have proven to be an incredibly lucrative window for family features, which have showcased strong legs at the box office, as seen in last year’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. However, whether the film can recapture the box office juggernaut of the first remains to be seen.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Will Focus on the Titular King’s Backstory

Serving as a prequel to Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of the animated classic, Mufasa: The Lion King will center on the titular character’s backstory and how he rose to be the king of Pride Rock. Aaron Pierre will be voicing a younger Mufasa, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. set to star alongside him as Scar. The film will also feature the talents of Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani, who reprise their roles as Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki, respectively. Additional details on the film remain under wraps, with no trailer likely in sight any time soon.

Mufasa: The Lion King roars exclusively into theaters on December 20, 2024. Be sure to stay tuned with Collider for further updates.

