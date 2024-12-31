Over the decades, icon of Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan has curated a place in the history books for himself courtesy of his passionate acting, endearing facial expressions, and heart-wrenching performances. However, there is one other crucial component of Khan's performances that has not gone unnoticed – his distinguished, compelling vocals. It is his voice which has been put into practice in the Hindi dub of Disney's live-action prequel Mufasa: The Lion King.

In fact, the King of Bollywood's performance has earned him a place in India's coveted 100 Crore Club in just ten days of the film being in theaters. The massive sum converts to around $11.7 million at the Indian box office, and Mufasa is the third Hollywood film of 2024 to hit the milestone – following in the footsteps of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Deadpool & Wolverine – according to Times of India. It's clear that the Hindi-dubbed version of Barry Jenkins' film is currently following in the footsteps of the core English version, which is continuing to make a roar at the international box office. Over the weekend, the film stormed its way past a massive $300 million at the global box office after its second weekend in theaters.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Is a Family Affair for the King of Bollywood

Image via Disney

Established as both a prequel and a sequel to 2019's wildly successful The Lion King, Mufasa takes audiences on a journey through the wild all the way back to Mufasa's youth, from orphan to great ruler, all the way to Simba's present-day reign over Pride Rock. In the Hindi-dubbed version, Khan lends his easily identifiable raspy vocal to the titular character as an adult, whilst his youngest son, AbRam Khan, takes on the youthful vocals of Teenage Mufasa, and his elder son Aryan Khan brings to life the role of Simba.

The film marks the beginning of a budding partnership between Khan and his son, who are also set to work together on a new Netflix series. Last month, the legendary actor unveiled the one-of-a-kind Bollywood series to be directed by his son Aryan, and released in collaboration with Netflix and his Red Chillies Entertainment umbrella. The series, which is set to see Aryan make his directorial debut, is expected to be a tongue-in-cheek take on the Bollywood film industry. With plenty of cameos and characters in the cards, the series promises "an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood,” per Variety. Clearly, there is lots to enjoy – and look forward to – for fans of SRK.

Audiences will have to wait a little bit longer for details on SRK's series, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters now.

