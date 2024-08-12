The Big Picture Shah Rukh Khan steps into the jungle as Mufasa in new Lion King prequel, showcasing his vocal talents and commitment to diversity.

After over three decades of reigning supreme over Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan has rightfully earned the title of King Khan with a prolific filmography behind him to reinforce it. However, SRK clearly now has his sights set on becoming King of the Jungle as he lends his legendary vocal to the beloved character of Mufasa for the Hindi-dubbed release of Disney's latest live-action remake Mufasa: The Lion King.

The film is set up as a prequel to the 2019 hit The Lion King, unpacking the story of Mufasa's origins for the first time. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the tale appeases both past and present as follows a young Mufasa on his journey to greatness - a story Disney has not told up until now - and inevitable destiny as ruler of Pride Rock whilst also diving into Simba's current reign.

In the new dubbed trailer for the film, Khan takes the lead as the titular hero, offering his raspy vocal as he roars his way across the Pride Lands and grapples with his younger brother Scar - who later becomes his greatest enemy. Khan's vocals are particularly distinctive during the most emotive speeches leaning into the same evident sincerity that audiences have adored for decades.

To add even more heart to the project, SRK is joined by his sons Aryan Khan, who voices Simba, and AbRam Khan, who is the voice behind Young Mufasa.

Shah Rukh Khan Had a Record-Breaking Year in 2023 with Three Massive Theatrical Releases

Khan's Bollywood legacy is largely rooted in romance, however, after a lifetime of wooing his audiences, the actor made the decision to step away from this type of role partly due to feeling too old for it and partly out of a desire to explore other avenues. Since then, SRK has had a blockbuster couple of years as he confidently secured himself a place as an action hero reviving his legacy in Indian cinema for generations to come. The string of theatrical powerhouses, which includes record-breaking epics Pathaan, Jawan, and the third of his theatrical releases in 2023 Dunki, saw the star create new box office records only to then break them himself.

Mufasa further cements Khan's commitment to broadening his hefty back catalog of over 100 films showing off his diversity as an actor. The film is not the first time SRK has stepped behind the screen and onto the microphone for Disney as he previously voiced the King of the Jungle in The Lion King back in 2019.

Mufasa: The Lion King lands in theaters on December 20. Khan's dubbed version will arrive in theaters in India on the same date. You can see a trailer for Khan's version above.