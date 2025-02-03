Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for Mufasa: The Lion King.Mufasa: The Lion King is the new Disney prequel to The Lion King that fans have been waiting for! The film combines an enticing story with stunning 3D animation, with the animation being the most realistic that Disney has done. But even with the great story and stunning visuals, fans seem to be most focused on the new soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, of Hamilton fame and many other fantastic musical works, brought Disney fans a wonderful new original soundtrack for Mufasa: The Lion King. Many fans have said that this soundtrack is their favorite Disney original soundtrack in years! While every fan has their own favorite song from the film, every song from Mufasa: The Lion King is wonderfully written and performed and stands out in its own unique way.

7 "Ngomso"

Performed by Lebo M

Image via Disney

Lebo M sang the iconic opening song in The Lion King, "Circle of Life." He returns to sing the gorgeous opening song to Mufasa: The Lion King, titled "Ngomso." It is hard to rank any song from this soundtrack as last, as they all are wonderful. Hearing Lebo M's voice open up this sequel to the beloved classic film is extremely special, and definitely sets the tone for the movie.

Overall, though, "Ngomso" is the least memorable song compared to the rest. Although it is gorgeous and deserves a listen, "Ngomso" is the shortest track in the soundtrack at shortly over a minute. Lebo M's vocals shine in this track, just as they always do. His voice alone brings a strong level of nostalgia to Mufasa: The Lion King from the beginning. In fact, Lebo M sings throughout the film's score as well, bringing this song nostalgia and emotions! "Ngomso" works as a perfect way to set the film's tone and connect fans back to the original source material.

6 "Brother Betrayed"

Performed by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Image via Disney

After "Ngomso," the song "Brother Betrayed" is the next shortest on the Mufasa: The Lion King soundtrack. Much of the film surrounds the relationship between Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) and Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and ultimately, Taka's journey to becoming Scar. "Brother Betrayed" is sung by Taka at a pivotal moment in the film where many viewers interpret it as the moment when Taka became Scar.

"Brother Betrayed" is a very important song, Lin-Manuel Miranda's writing is fantastic, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s vocals shine. But the song is very short, at around a minute and a half, and the song itself is cut short in the scene as Taka stumbles down a mountain. This song is definitely a great one, and would be ranked even higher if it was longer and more fleshed-out. Overall, though, it is a memorable song that comes at a crucial moment.