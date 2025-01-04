For the third time in a row, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are about to tussle for the top spot at the domestic box office. Sonic 3 won the first round. Mufasa won round two, which unfolded over the extended Christmas period. The big-budget Disney film did, however, stay in second place over the traditional three-day frame, which is what goes on the official record. Mufasa is set to claim the top spot in the first weekend of 2025, as it heads towards a $23 million haul, as compared to Sonic 3’s $20 million projected three-day gross. Both films are nearing the $200 mark domestically.

Mufasa grossed around $7.6 million on Friday, passing the $150 million mark domestically. The movie will likely pass the $165 million mark by Sunday. Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. With mixed reviews — the movie holds a 55% “rotten” rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — Mufasa is set to pass the $400 million mark worldwide, having drastically underperformed in its first weekend. It did, however, stage something of a comeback in the subsequent weeks, but there’s no way that the $200 million tent pole catches up to its predecessor.

Sonic 3, on the other hand, will pass the $185 million milestone by Sunday. A day or two into next week, it’ll overtake its immediate predecessor to become the highest-grossing installment of the franchise. The Sonic movies have now generated over $1 billion worldwide, with the positively-reviewed Sonic 3 — the movie holds a franchise-best 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — set to pass the $300 million milestone globally.

Despite No New Releases, the First Weekend of 2025 Out-Performed the Same Frame Last Year