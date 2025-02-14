Mufasa: The Lion King didn’t always look like it was going to end up becoming the major hit that it has, especially after opening with only $35 million during its first weekend in theaters to fall $25 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Mufasa then accomplished the extraordinary feat of earning more during its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut, and has since stretched its legs like few other films in history to reach new box office heights. At the time of writing, Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed $236 million in domestic markets and $435 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $672 million. Mufasa’s $236 million total is enough to finally push it past Sonic 3 to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 domestically.

Mufasa: The Lion King may have earned more during its second weekend than it did during the premiere, but the film’s success didn’t stop there. The Lion King prequel/sequel finally overtook Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during both movies' third weekend in theaters to take the #1 spot, earning $23.4 million to Sonic 3’s $21.3. In Mufasa’s fourth weekend at the box office during the weekend of January 10, it fell to the #2 spot behind only Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel starring Gerard Butler that tapered off quickly before arriving on digital mere weeks after premiering in theaters. The last few weeks have seen Mufasa: The Lion King hang on to a top spot at the box office – not slipping any lower than #4 – but the film is poised to begin its descent with a VOD debut looming.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Arrives on Digital Soon

Mufasa: The Lion King has had extended box office success for nearly two months now, but this likely won’t last much longer. The film has been set for release on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ on February 18, and the arrival of Captain America: Brave New World in theaters will certainly steal some screens from the Lion King flick. Look for Mufasa: The Lion King to take the top spot on digital next week after its premiere, battling against other digital goliaths like Moana 2 and Wicked.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.