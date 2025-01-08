There can only be one king of the jungle and it's clear Shah Rukh Khan has no intention of letting anyone else take that spot from him. The Bollywood icon has taken his on-screen talents behind the screen as the vocal lead in the Hindi dub of Barry Jenkins' live-action remake of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. The reimagined classic has climbed from strength to strength at the Indian box office with the film previously storming past Hindi cinema's illusive 100 crore marker, a major signifier for box office success in the region.

On its 19th day in theaters, the film's total cume sits at an impressive 116 crore in Indian markets — approximately converting to $13.5 million. Now, it is estimated to have accumulated a gross collection of 139 crore — around $16.2 million — pushing the film into record territory. The figure sees the film earn its number-ten place on the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India surpassing Furious 7's lifetime cume of 138 crore ($16 million). If it continues on this trajectory, it could be in line to knock out its next contender, 2009's record-breaking Avatar, which, in India stands at a lifetime gross of 149 crore ($17.4 million).

Khan's latest success comes after he obliterated the Indian box office in 2023 with his triple whammy of releases — Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki — something of a rise back to the throne for Khan after formally stepping away from his legacy genre of romance. Two of the three releases were celebrated for their full-throttle action and seemingly have spurred on an era of rebirthed action in Hindi cinema.

What's Next for Hindi Cinema?

In fact, two major releases from Bollywood giants are on the way, following in the footsteps of full-action feasts. On the agenda is Salman Khan's hotly anticipated Sikandar which, from a first look, already appears to be an action saga with Khan wielding the ultimate artillery kit as he takes down a slew of enemies waiting in the wings for him. Also on the schedule is Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, teed up as an epic action feast. The teaser puts Kapoor at the center of a room as his enemies attempt to break in to attack him. Sitting cooly unfazed, Kapoor simply awaits their entry, armed and ready. If anything is clear, 2025 is gearing up to be another year of action epics, and it looks like SRK is at least in part to thank for that.

Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters now. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on how the film progresses.

