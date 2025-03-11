Disney has finally announced when Mufasa: The Lion King will become a part of their catalog. The movie that followed a young version of Simba's (Donald Glover) father will be available for streaming on March 26. The launch date is set more than three months after the prequel premiered on the big screen, taking audiences on an unpredictable journey that defined the future of the Pride Lands. Barry Jenkins directed the musical adventure. The filmmaker received plenty of praise due to his work in Moonlight, leading to him getting the opportunity to leave his mark on one of Disney's biggest properties.

Mufasa: The Lion King follows the titular character voiced by Aaron Pierre. Audiences know the lion from the original 1994 animated movie and the 2019 remake that earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, but those projects were both focused on Simba. Barry Jenkin's prequel explains how Mufasa met Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The lion who was originally set to be king couldn't step up to the responsibility, which is why Mufasa was eventually chosen to protect the Pride Lands as a reliable monarch. The two lions ran into several twists and turns along the way. Mufasa: The Lion King is an adventure that can't be missed by the younger members of the audience who love the other Lion King movies.

The voice cast of Mufasa: The Lion King also included John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. The three performers reprise their roles from the version of The Lion King directed by Jon Favreau. John Kani previously worked with Disney during the development of Captain America: Civil War, where the actor stepped into the shoes of the noble King T'Chaka. While the main story of Mufasa: The Lion King takes place years before Simba's journey in The Lion King, these characters were allowed to come back because Mufasa's story is narrated in the present.

Mufasa's Box Office Performance