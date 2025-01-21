Mufasa: The Lion King may have gotten off to a slow start out of the gates with only $35 million domestically, but the film has relied heavily on international earnings to lift its box office total into the stratosphere. As of Tuesday, January 21, Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed $205 million from domestic markets and a whopping $382 million from foreign markets, bringing its worldwide cumulative haul to $588 million. This $382 million international total is enough to make Mufasa one of the 10 biggest international box office hits of the year, outpacing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($375 million), but falling short of Dune: Part Two ($432 million). Mufasa is also the seventh-highest-grossing movie of 2024 globally, and the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2024 domestically.

Mufasa has now earned nearly 3x its production budget at the box office, meaning the film has safely arrived in prophet territory. The general rule of thumb is that a movie needs to double its production cost to break even, and anything after that is a profit, and Mufasa is now close to $200 million over the 2x mark on its price tag. This isn’t the direction it looked like things were heading during its opening weekend before Christmas; when Mufasa: The Lion King opened to $35 million and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 raced to the top spot with $60 million, it appeared Mufasa was headed for major flop territory. However, the film has since turned things around and extended its legs well further than anyone thought it could, and become one of the biggest hits of the year.

Who Stars in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’?

Aaron Pierre features in the lead role of Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King, and he will next shift his focus to working on Lanterns, the upcoming DCU series that will see him team up with Kyle Chandler. Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars alongside Pierre as Taka, with Tiffany Boone playing Sarabi and Kagiso Lediga playing a young Rafiki. Other notable names to feature in Mufasa: The Lion King include Mads Mikkelson as Kiros, Seth Rogen as Pumba, and Billy Eichner as Timon. Blue Ivy Carter also stars in Mufasa as Kiara and Lennie James features as Obasi.

