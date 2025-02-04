Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King has capitalized on the franchise's strong reputation, as well as the $1.6 billion haul of the first live-action installment, to return a healthy box office after roughly six weeks in theaters so far. Over the most recent box office weekend, Mufasa: The Lion King took home another $6 million in U.S. theaters alone, finishing in the top 5 on all three days, and in the top 3 on Saturday and Sunday's box office rankings. Because of this sustained success, the prequel/sequel's box office total has now reached a mighty $653 million globally, split between a $229 million domestic haul and $423 million in overseas markets. Thanks to these eye-watering figures, Mufasa: The Lion King has now just entered another major box office list, namely the 100 highest-grossing sequels of all time worldwide.

Thanks to the weekend's ticket sales, Mufasa managed to drop the competition of 2006's Ice Age: The Meltdown out of the top 100 and into an oncoming stampede. Next in Mufasa's predatory sights, and less than $1 million away, is Men in Black 3, with Attack of the Clones in the 98th spot, just $3 million away. Mufasa is likely to continue to pick up another couple of weeks' worth of decent box office returns, possibly helping climb even further up said list, although the top 90 sadly looks too far out of sight.

When Is 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Coming to Digital?

Although the movie has clearly caught the attention of the world in theaters, there are still many people who have yet to find the time to catch Mufasa's origin story and are perhaps planning to watch it from the comfort of their own homes. Of course, we know Mufasa: The Lion King will soon arrive on Disney+, but, with that date still unknown, thoughts turn to the movie's digital release. The date for Mufasa's digital arrival has finally been confirmed, with the movie officially available for purchase on digital platforms on February 18, followed by a Blu-ray launch on April 1. This leaves another couple of weeks for Mufasa to find success in theaters before an inevitable decline materializes as viewership shifts to digital. For more details surrounding Mufasa: The Lion King's Disney+ streaming date and other news regarding the movie, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Mufasa: The Lion King has officially become one of the 100 highest-grossing sequels of all time worldwide. You can catch the movie in theaters now.