Although Mufasa: The Lion King got off to a slow start at the box office, strong reception from general audiences has helped give the film legs that have extended its box office run from looking incredibly bleak to wildly profitable. The film earned another $23 million during its third full weekend in theaters, passing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for the first weekend since both movies have been playing. Mufasa: The Lion King now stands at a $168 million domestic total, making it one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of 2024 and passing It Ends With Us, the controversial Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Blake Lively. Mufasa has also earned an additional $307 million internationally for a worldwide total of $476 million, more than 2.5 times its reported budget of $200 million.

In addition to being one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, Mufasa: The Lion King is also just outside the top 15 highest-grossing musicals ever domestically, with its $168 million total enough to pass La La Land and The Sound of Music, but still falling short of The Greatest Showman and Grease. At the worldwide box office in 2024, Mufasa is now one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year after passing Venom: The Last Dance this weekend, but it will need another $75 million roughly to reach the same heights as Kung Fu Panda 4. Mufasa has also earned a spot inside the top 15 at the international box office, defeating Gladiator 2’s $280 million total but still $70 million behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

How Did Other Movies Fare at the Box Office This Weekend?

Despite falling to second place, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 scored another $21.2 million this weekend to bring its worldwide total to $336 million, while Nosferatu closed out the weekend in third place after earning another $13.2 million. Both Moana 2 and Wicked still finished inside the top five at the box office this weekend despite being in theater sixth and seventh weekend in theaters, respectively, with the animated Disney sequel grossing $12.3 million to finish at #4 and Jon M. Chu’s musical finishing with $10.2 million at #5.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga , Preston Nyman , Blue Ivy Carter , John Kani , Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Jeff Nathanson , Linda Woolverton , Irene Mecchi , Jonathan Roberts Franchise Disney

FIND TICKETS