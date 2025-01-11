After starting slow at the box office with only a $35 million opening, it looked like Mufasa: The Lion King was on its way to becoming one of the biggest flops of the year at the box office. However, the film has since turned things around, earning more in its second weekend than it did in its premiere, and even taking the #1 spot during its third weekend in theaters. Mufasa: The Lion King’s domestic box office total now sits at $174 million, and its international haul is up to $307 million, leaving its global total at $481 million. Mufasa’s $174 million is enough to make the film one of the top 15 highest-grossing musicals of all time at the domestic box office, passing Mary Poppins Returns but just a few thousand behind The Greatest Showman.

In addition to being one of the highest-grossing musicals ever, Mufasa: The Lion King is also one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, currently sitting in the #13 spot at the time of writing ahead of Kingdom of the Plant of the Apes, but still $20 million behind its biggest competitor, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Mufasa also falls in the #13 spot in the 2024 international box office rankings; the film is nearly $30 million ahead of Gladiator 2, but still needs another $30 million to pass Venom: The Last Dance. Mufasa: The Lion King also recently became one of the top 100 highest-grossing PG movies ever domestically, with its $174 million beating National Treasure but still behind The Boss Baby.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ on Streaming?

Mufasa: The Lion King is currently playing exclusively in theaters, but there is a sneak peek of the film playing on Disney+. The animated prequel/sequel has generated so much interest that a four-minute clip on the streaming service has managed to infiltrate the top 10, currently sitting at #8 at the time of writing hanging around the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Mufasa: The Lion King will need to go through a stage of being only available to purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ before it begins streaming on Disney+ later this year.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS