Mufasa: The Lion King may have been the biggest surprise at the 2024 box office, and not for the reasons many would have thought in the weeks leading up to its premiere. After The Lion King (2019) grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office, most were expecting Mufasa to also find success in the same vein, even if it wouldn’t reach such extraordinary heights. When the film opened with only $25 million and fell behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it was looking grim for Mufasa, but it has since turned things around and accrued $240 million domestically and $445 million internationally for a worldwide total of $686 million. This is enough to make Mufasa: The Lion King one of the top 40 highest-grossing kids' fiction movies ever, sitting in the #37 spot at the time of writing.

Mufasa: The Lion King accomplished the unthinkable during its second weekend in theaters, which also came right after the Christmas holiday. The film earned 4% more during its second weekend in theaters than it did during its debut, a rare feat as most movies experience a drop of around 30%, if not more. It wasn’t until its third weekend in theaters, however, that Mufasa: The Lion King finally took the box office crown from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and although it fell behind Den of Thieves 2: Pantera during its fourth weekend in theaters, it reclaimed the top spot during its fifth weekend in theaters, even beating new arrivals like One of Them Days and Wolf Man, while also continuing to surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Streaming?

Mufasa: The Lion King made its digital debut today after roughly two months exclusively in theaters, and the film is now available for rent or purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV+. Mufasa: The Lion King will likely remain on digital platforms while it finishes out the rest of its theatrical run over the coming weeks before it joins other 2024 hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on Disney+. The film will likely begin streaming on Disney+ in late March/early April.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in most theaters, and it is also now available to watch at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and watch Mufasa: The Lion King on Prime Video.