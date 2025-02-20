According to The Numbers, Barry Jenkins' Mufasa: The Lion King sits in 51st place on the list of highest-grossing Walt Disney movies of all time worldwide. This leaves the latest installment in the franchise painfully close to entering yet another impressive box office list, but the question remains, can it find the ticket sales to catch The Sixth Sense and enter the top 50? Well, given the movie has only just become available on digital as of February 18, it is possible that there is still enough intrigue for theatergoers to help fund the final push for Mufasa's next target.

According to the most recent figures taken from February 17, Mufasa: The Lion King managed to take home over $1 million from nationwide ticket sales, finishing fourth in the daily rankings and even outperforming the likes of hit new slasher/rom-com hybrid Heart Eyes and the international blockbuster Ne Zha 2. However, a digital release is likely to slow down Mufasa's progress, with the coming weekend likely the movie's last chance to truly achieve a notable return from theatrical sales.

Mufasa: The Lion King may have been a surprise hit financially, but its fair success with both viewers and critics hasn't come without its naysayers. Although the movie boasts a strong 89% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, a 57% critical score suggests the praise of the film is anything but universal. However, the previous 2019 remake actually fared worse when it came to Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88% audience rating almost the same, but a 51% critical score considerably worse. Nevertheless, the 2019 installment out-earned this most recent prequel/sequel by quite some margin, earning an eye-watering $1.6 billion worldwide.

What Else Is New on Streaming This Week?

For many, the arrival of Mufasa: The Lion King on digital marks the highlight of their home-viewing week. However, that doesn't make it the only eye-catching title to make its way to our small screens, with several other big names available to stream this week. One of the favorites to take home the Best Picture crown at this year's Academy Awards, The Brutalist, officially arrived on VOD on February 18, as did the brand-new hit horror Companion. Another two critical successes, albeit entirely different in their content, arrived on VOD on February 18, with The Last Showgirl and Dog Man likely capturing plenty of attention. Finally, and perhaps most excitingly, Robert Eggers' smash-hit remake of Nosferatu is finally available to stream on Peacock on Friday, February 21.

You can now catch Mufasa: The Lion King on digital via Prime Video.