Mufasa: The Lion King may have gotten off to a slow start at the box office after earning only $35 million during its opening weekend and falling more than $20 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but things have since picked up for Disney's prequel/sequel in the weeks following its debut. At the time of writing, Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed $230 million at the domestic box office and $423 million in foreign markets for a worldwide cumulative haul of $653 million. This $423 million is enough to make Mufasa one of the top 50 highest-grossing Disney movies ever at the international box office, pushing it past Thor: Love and Thunder and Ratatouille but still behind The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The path to box office success wasn't always clear for Mufasa, but the Lion King film has stretched its legs into major financial glory. Mufasa: The Lion King recently carved itself a place in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office, with its $230 million total being enough to overcome Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4, but not enough to surpass Twisters and Dune: Part Two. If Mufasa can earn another $1 million while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stays mostly stagnant, Mufasa will pass Sonic at the domestic box office after already being ahead in both international and global categories. Mufasa is still $70 million behind Wicked at the global box office to claim a spot in the top five highest-grossing movies of 2024 worldwide.

Is ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ on Streaming?

Mufasa: The Lion King has yet to debut on streaming, but it was announced only a few days ago that the film would make its digital debut on February 18, just a few days after the release of Disney's biggest 2025 movie thus far, Captain America: Brave New World. Mufasa: The Lion King will likely go through a period of being available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ for around a month before Disney announces when it will hit streaming. When that time does come, look for Mufasa: The Lion King to join other 2024 hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on Disney+.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates and coverage of the film.