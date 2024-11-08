Just over a month remains until Mufasa: The Lion King's story unfolds on the big screen, expanding on the history of the Pride Lands beyond the Disney live-action remake. To prepare viewers, the final trailer was shared today at D23 Brazil, showing a very different Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) and Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) than ever seen on screen before. The film will follow their journey after the young Scar, then known only as Taka, joins with his orphaned brother to seek out their destinies. With a band of misfits at their side and others of their kind that are resistant to outsiders entering their land, all the pair wants is to find a place they can call home and a pride that they can call family. Yet, the footage makes it clear that, from early on, they were bound for something greater.

The entirety of Mufasa: The LIon King is framed as a story told by the mandrill shaman Rafiki (John Kani), who served as not only a guide to Simba (Donald Glover), but to his father before him. Rafiki is only one of the many colorful characters that Mufasa and Taka encounter on their journey together, as the trailer first shows their encounter with Sarabi (Tiffany Boone), a lioness that is seeking out her pride with the help of her bird scout Zazu, now voiced by Preston Nyman. With Rafiki as their wise, maybe hallucinating guide, they tread through jungles, mountains, snow, and beyond to find the perfect place to found a new kingdom for the prince Taka to rule. Only one problem stands in their way - another fierce, domineering pride led by the menacing Kiros (Mads Mikkelsen).

Director Barry Jenkins and Pierre both previously described this Mufasa as a king in the making who hasn't yet found his rhythm. That's certainly apparent throughout most of the trailer as he and Taka stumble through the wilderness in search of their new home. However, as Mufasa comes face to face with Kiros and takes a stand against his tyranny, it's easy to see how the young lion becomes the benevolent, mighty leader voiced by the late great James Earl Jones. Even though Taka may be royalty, Mufasa naturally becomes a leader, rallying the other animals to fight back against the evil Kiros represents and creating a spectacle of a battle within nature.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Will Be Available on the Biggest Screen Possible

Disney's The Lion King prequel is shaping up for quite the run in theaters as an expansion on a beloved classic and a star-studded affair. In addition to those mentioned above, music icon Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter making her acting debut as Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara, whom Rafiki can be seen telling the story of Mufasa to. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen also return as Timon and Pumbaa, with Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith David among others rounding out the cast. On top of everything, the Pride Lands and its inhabitants will be brought to life in stunning quality as Mufasais bound for IMAX locations alongside Disney's other hotly-anticipated film, Moana 2.

Mufasa: The Lion King premieres in theaters on December 20. Check out the new trailer from D23 Brazil in the player above.