Director Barry Jenkins hints at a narrative exploring Mufasa's early struggles with leadership and evolution into a king.

Check out the first official trailer below.

The King has returned. Disney has just dropped the latest full trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to the live action film (which wasn't live action) from 2019, which was a remake of the animated film from 1994 which was an adaptation of — you know what, you get the picture. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the prequel explores the early years of Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), providing a fresh perspective on his journey to becoming the King of the Pride Lands alongside his brother, Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The film is attempting to expand the Lion King universe by adding depth to the backstory of one of its most well-known characters.

The trailer itself is a gorgeous rendering of a world that takes us beyond the Pride Lands and its savannahs. Lush landscapes and vibrant wildlife fill every frame, backed by another stunning soundtrack. Narrated by Rafiki (John Kani), we are told the story of Mufasa, a lion who would "change our lives forever". We see ice, snow and hints that destiny awaits our titular character.

The previous film, as well as the animated film upon which the movie was based, saw the legendary James Earl Jones voicing the Lion King himself. However, with the film focusing on a young Mufasa, it made sense to recast. During a recording of Collider Forces with Perri Nemiroff at the Collider studio during Sundance back in February, for the TV show Genius: MLK/X, Pierre discussed his role in the movie, and mentioned his intention to show off a different aspect of Mufasa, distinct from the portrayal by Jones. The film will explore Mufasa's early life prior to Simba's birth and before he became the established king.

Although specific plot details remain limited, director Barry Jenkins hinted that the narrative would reveal Mufasa's initial struggles with leadership, illustrating how he evolved into a leader through his experiences in the Pride Lands and support from allies. Given this backstory, introducing a new voice for Mufasa appeared to be an appropriate choice for depicting this earlier phase of his life, despite Pierre's admiration for Jones as a significant influence.

"Well, first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that James Earl Jones is an enormous inspiration of mine. Massively. And I feel very honored to be walking into this role after him. I think the key difference will be that here we're exploring Mufasa in a different capacity. When Sir James Earl Jones portrayed him, this is Mufasa in his full capacity, in his rhythm, and I think here we're exploring Mufasa prior to that point. What does this young lion look like before he is who we know him as, and he is discovering his rhythm, how he conducts himself, how he engages with his community and his loved ones? So, I think that's the key thing. It's figuring it out."

Mufasa: The Lion King will premiere in theaters on December 20th. Check out the trailer above.