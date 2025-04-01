What do The Fox and the Hound, Fantasia, and The Manchurian Candidate all have in common? They're all movies the cast and crew of Mufasa: The Lion King would place next to the Disney prequel's physical release on their shelves. Barry Jenkins's box-office-busting photorealistic animated musical drama is coming to store shelves on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, and to celebrate, Collider can share an exclusive video with the stars involved talking through what films deserve to sit with their creation. Whether for sentimental reasons, a Disney connection, or because they prefer to be neat and alphabetized, each person featured has a different answer for how they're displaying the new release with the movies they own.

The video opens with one of the film's two stars, Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays Taka/Scar. Considering Mufasa is all about brothers, he thinks The Fox and the Hound is a fitting partner for it on a shelf, especially because he also loves that Disney classic. Timon and Pumba actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, meanwhile, laugh about the unfitting films that would be placed next to the Lion King prequel alphabetically, like the psychological political thriller The Manchurian Candidate starring Frank Sinatra and Angela Lansbury. Thinking more personally, Tiffany Boone, who voices Sarabi, would place the film next to Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog because she identified with them both growing up. Finally, the director Jenkins and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda lean on the Disney relationship and nostalgia, listing a mix of Golden Age and Renaissance films including Mufasa's animated predecessor. Of course, it would also be set directly next to Miranda's vintage VHS cases.

Mufasa: The Lion King builds on the 1994 Disney classic and its 2019 remake, exploring the history of Simba's father Mufasa and evil Uncle Scar before either became King of the Pride Lands. It's framed as a story told to Simba's young daughter Kiara, telling of how Mufasa, separated from his parents by a flood, was saved by the young prince then named Taka and embarked on a journey with his newfound brother to find his destiny. Although their bond grows strong, and they gather other misfits along the way, their loyalties are tested as they encounter a dire threat to their pride. Aaron Pierre joins Harrison Jr. as Mufasa, with John Kani, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter all rounding out the cast.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Was the Product of a Long Journey for Jenkins

Jenkins and The Lion King remake writer Jeff Nathanson were first confirmed to be working on Mufasa back in 2020 after the 2019 film raked in a staggering $1.65 billion globally. Despite the five-year wait and the lukewarm reviews for Jon Favreau's remake, the prequel was yet another triumph for Disney at the box office with $717 million earned worldwide, passing Dune: Part Two and landing among the top 40 children's movies ever. It also became a hit with audiences, scoring an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes against a 58% from critics. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Jenkins credited his own found family for getting him to this point and sticking with him on the projects he loves most:

"I'm still working with all my friends from film school — James Laxton, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Joi McMillon, our cinematographer, editor, producers. I'm still working with all these people. And honestly, Moonlight wouldn't have happened without Adele Romanski calling me up and saying, 'I want to work with people I love on things they care about.' And that was it. 'Let's find the film that does that.' So, I can deeply relate to the themes of found family in this film. I think it's the only reason why I'm sitting here talking to you right now."

Mufasa: The Lion King will be available physically on April 1. Check out the exclusive video in the player above to see what's on the team's shelves.