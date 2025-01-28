Mufasa: The Lion King got off to a slow start at the box office, falling more than $20 million behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in a slow opening, but the film has since outpaced its biggest competitors and found legs as one of the biggest movies of the year. At the time of writing, Mufasa: The Lion King has grossed $220 million at the domestic box office and $406 million internationally for a worldwide haul of $627 million. This $220 million is enough to make Mufasa one of the seven-highest-grossing musicals of all-time, pushing it past Wonka, the 2023 musical starring Timothée Chalamet. Mufasa: The Lion King would need another $50 million at the box office to beat Sing (2016), the next competitor on the list that grossed over $270 million domestically.

When Mufasa: The Lion King opened with only $35 million at the box office a few days before Christmas, it looked like things were heading into dark territory for the Lion King prequel/sequel, but the film picked things up by earning even more in its second weekend in theaters, and it has still yet to drop more than 40% since its premiere. The last two weeks, Mufasa has only dropped 15% and then 29%, and the film has stayed as one of the top two at the box office for six straight weekends now. This past weekend, Mufasa: The Lion King fell behind only Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk, the aviation thriller that was directed by Mel Gibson. Mufasa even managed to out-earn One of Them Days, the comedy starring Keke Palmer that has outperformed expectations at the box office.

What Other Movies Are Coming to Theaters Soon?

Jack Quaid's Companion, the psychological thriller that also stars Sophie Thatcher, is coming to theaters this weekend, along with Dog Man, the animated family flick starring Pete Davidson and Poppy Liu. Animation has been a force at the box office the last few years, and while Dog Man may not reach the same heights as movies like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, it will still be a major competitor in the coming weekends. Captain America: Brave New World is also right around the corner and poised to quickly take the top spot as the highest-grossing movie of 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

