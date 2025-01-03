After Mufasa: The Lion King opened $25 million short of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 during both film’s first weekend in theaters, the box office future for the live-action Lion King film was unclear, especially after its 2019 prequel earned such an impressive haul. However, the Aaron Pierre-led flick has turned things around at the box office, and most recently captured a whopping $10.3 million on New Year’s Day, which helped its worldwide total reach $365 million. The lion’s share of Mufasa’s box office earnings has come from international markets, where the film has grossed $226 million, but it has also put together a respectable $138 million domestically. Mufasa: The Lion King is currently one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year at the time of writing.

While it certainly won’t reach the heights of its predecessor, which grossed more than $1.6 billion in 2019 during its theatrical run, with a production budget of $200 million, Mufasa: The Lion King is close to being a profit for Disney. The film opened to only $35 million, a total that it improved upon during its second weekend in theaters by pulling in $36 million, but still falling short of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Mufasa: The Lion King also recently became one of the top 100 highest-grossing hybrid live-action/animated movies of all time domestically, with its $138 million being enough to surpass Ready Player One, but still falling just short of Venom: The Last Dance. With no new arrivals slated for theaters this weekend, Mufasa: The Lion King is trending in the right direction to take the top spot from Sonic 3.

What Other Movies Are Inside the Box Office Top Five?

While Mufasa: The Lion King’s biggest competitor has been Sonic the Hedgehog 3, some other movies have been out-performing expectations. Not least of which is Nosferatu, the vampire horror thriller from director Robert Eggers that grossed a strong $11.7 million on Christmas Day, and has parlayed its opening dominance into a $56 million worldwide haul as it approaches its second weekend in theaters. Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown has also put together $31 million domestically, while Wicked and Moana 2 have continued strong runs despite being in theaters for more than a month.

Mufasa: The Lion King is still playing in theaters everywhere.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Mufasa: The Lion King Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored. Director Barry Jenkins Cast Seth Rogen , Billy Eichner Aaron Pierre , Kelvin Harrison Jr. , Tiffany Boone , Kagiso Lediga , Preston Nyman , Blue Ivy Carter , John Kani , Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 118 Minutes Franchise Disney

