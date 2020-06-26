Let’s Get Down to Business to Delay the Release of ‘Mulan’ to August

At the beginning of summer, I had a touch of cautious optimism regarding the semblance of a “summer movie season” (unlike my very smart colleague Matt Goldberg). NATO set forth promising numbers about theaters reopening. AMC Theaters listened to its public and required masks to enter. Tenet was moved — sorry, “inverted” — just a few weeks later in July. The country seemed to reach some kind of compromise regarding “sort of reopening mid-July.” But now… well, the data ain’t looking good. Tenet has been moved again — sorry, “inverted” again — to the last day of July. And another huge summer movie, Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan, is following the release date shuffle suit.

Originally scheduled for a March 27, 2020 release, Mulan was initially pushed to July 24 as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. But now, Disney has pushed it again to August 21, 2020 — 22 days after the ostensible release of Tenet. Two bigwig Disney Alans — Horn and Bergman — gave this statement:

While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.

I would love to enjoy this inspirational film on the big screen. Immensely, I would love it. I think — hot take — it’ll be the first good live-action Disney remake! But, like, don’t kill us or make us sick in the process, Disney. A delay until August is good and hopeful and optimistic. But a move to Disney+ just might be the medicine that tides us over until we get a vaccine…

For more on Mulan, check out the rapturous initial response.