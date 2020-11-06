Both Versions of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Get 4K Release Dates

Disney has announced a digital release date for their live-action adaptation of Mulan that was released this year, but at the same time the Mouse House is putting out the animated Mulan on 4K for the first time ever. Mulan 2020 was originally supposed to hit theaters earlier this year as the next in a long line of live-action remakes of Disney’s iconic animated properties. The film’s theatrical release was eventually scuttled and released as a “premium” title on Disney+ — subscribers to the streaming service could pay a one-time fee to watch it early. Reaction to that strategy was somewhat mixed, and Mulan 2020 will be added to Disney+ for all subscribers on December 4th.

But before that time, Disney will offer the opportunity to own the film on 4K Blu-ray. Indeed, director Niki Caro’s live-action adaptation will be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 10th. The film will also get a collectible SteelBook release at Best Buy and a limited edition gallery book release at Target. The home video version of Mulan includes six deleted scenes, music videos, and featurettes that delve deep into the making of the movie.

But that’s not all! For the first time ever, Disney’s animated 1998 Mulan will be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray and Digital UHD on November 10th as well. This release also includes deleted scenes, music videos, and making-of featurettes.

So if you’re eager to own the live-action Mulan before it hits Disney+ or want to buy the animated version on 4K for the first time, mark your calendar for November 10th. Otherwise, the animated version is now streaming on Disney+ and the live-action version will be added to Disney+ on December 4th.