‘Mulan’ Will Be Free For All Disney Plus Subscribers in December

The much-anticipated live-action remake of Mulan comes to Disney Plus this weekend carrying a hefty $30 price tag on top of what subscribers are already paying to have access to the service, a move that has rubbed some people the wrong way. But if the idea of having to shell out so much extra cash irked you, fear not – the film will be made available to every Disney Plus subscriber at no additional cost this December.

As reported by Variety, the news was featured on a recently updated section of the streaming service’s website. “Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers or anywhere else. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku,” it reads. “The Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber. Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020 for no additional cost.”

That’s certainly welcome news for people who are simultaneously starved for new entertainment but also struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. Originally scheduled for release this past March, Mulan is just one of many blockbusters that have had to postpone or outright cancel its plans for a theatrical release as movie theaters across the globe shut down to observe proper safety and social distancing guidelines. While it’s a shame we won’t get to see it on the big screen, watching it comfortably and safely at home (and at no additional cost) is the next best thing. For more on Disney Plus, check out what’s new to the service this month.