A warning to the adolescent children who happen to be reading Collider dot com right now: The live-action Mulan is probably going to make a man out of you. Or woman. Liste, you’re gonna see some violence, kid. Director Niki Caro‘s reimagining of the 1998 animated film has officially landed a PG-13 rating, a first for the studio after across-the-board PG ratings for remakes like Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. The rating is reportedly due to “sequences of violence.”

This definitely tracks with all the first trailers, which hint at a genuine martial arts epic that emphasize the warrior aspects of the character, played here by Yifei Liu. Mulan also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Here is the official synopsis of the live-action Mulan:

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

