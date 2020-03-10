Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First ‘Mulan’ Reactions Praise the Best (and Sexiest?) Live-Action Remake Yet

by      March 10, 2020

mulan-liu-yifei-slice

Ready to be made a man out of? Mulan, the latest in Disney’s round of live-action remakes (and the first one to earn a PG-13 rating), is coming to theaters later this month, and the first round of reactions has hit the Internet from early press screenings. Niki Caro (Whale Rider) directs the big-budget wuxia take on the original 1998 animated film, and while there’s no more Mushu, you have international superstar Liu Yifei playing the title role, a woman who disguises herself as a man in place of her father (Tzi Ma) to volunteer in battle against the Huns. Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li all co-star.

So how is it? Well great, apparently. Many are calling this one of Disney’s best live-action remakes yet if not the best, noting how Caro has made a truly epic action film. That’s great news if you, like me, became a bit tired by the last few rote, CG-driven remakes. Apparently there’s a concerted focus on practical effects and high-flying action here, with Liu Yifei delivering a standout performance as the titular character. Fans of the animated original will apparently enjoy the subtle nods to that film while not missing the absence of songs. As it turns out, not just translating the story/characters/dialogue of the animated movie to a live-action version is actually a winning formula! Who knew?

Indeed, the early entries like Cinderella and Pete’s Dragon put some radical new twists on well-known Disney films, but the latter movies like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King have been lacking in originality. Here’s hoping Mulan is the beginning of a new trend for the rest of Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes.

Mulan comes to theaters March 27th. Check out the first round of social reactions below, and if you missed our set visit coverage learn much more about the making of the movie.

Related Content
Previous Article
New 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer Reveals More of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's…
Next Article
Coronavirus Pushes 'Peter Rabbit 2' Back to August
Tags

Latest News

Close