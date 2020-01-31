‘Mulan’ Super Bowl Ad Preview Highlights the Film’s Gorgeous Visuals

Disney has released a sneak peek of their Super Bowl ad for Mulan. The upcoming action-packed remake stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, a young woman who takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a man when the nation faces a looming foreign threat.
Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider) looks like she’s hit it out of the park, at least as far as the visuals are concerned. While the last live-action Disney remake, The Lion King, was pretty much a shot-for-shot version of the animated feature, Caro’s Mulan looks like its own thing. The animated Disney movie was the starting point, but then they built it into a live-action feature that could stand on its own, and I’m very excited to see the result.
Check out the Mulan Big Game preview below. The film opens March 27th and also stars Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jet Li (The One), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Tzi Ma (Arrival), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).
Here’s the official synopsis for Mulan:
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.