‘Mulan’ Super Bowl Ad Preview Highlights the Film’s Gorgeous Visuals

Disney has released a sneak peek of their Super Bowl ad for Mulan. The upcoming action-packed remake stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, a young woman who takes her father’s place in the Chinese army by posing as a man when the nation faces a looming foreign threat.

Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider) looks like she’s hit it out of the park, at least as far as the visuals are concerned. While the last live-action Disney remake, The Lion King, was pretty much a shot-for-shot version of the animated feature, Caro’s Mulan looks like its own thing. The animated Disney movie was the starting point, but then they built it into a live-action feature that could stand on its own, and I’m very excited to see the result.

Check out the Mulan Big Game preview below. The film opens March 27th and also stars Donnie Yen (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jet Li (The One), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Tzi Ma (Arrival), and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

Here’s the official synopsis for Mulan: