There was a time when Mulholland Drive was a very different beast. Originally conceived as a television show, the series was intended to be David Lynch’s grand return to the medium following the success of Twin Peaks ten years prior. The pilot, the story of which began life as a cancelled Twin Peaks spin-off, began filming in February 1999 with the hopes that a full season would soon be ordered, but upon viewing Lynch’s rough cut of the episode such dreams were quickly dropped. The executive who had the job of deciding its fate watched it at six in the morning while standing up, hardly the best way to watch anything, let alone a surrealistic David Lynch nightmare. Not surprisingly he hated it, with objections ranging from the ages of leads Naomi Watts and Laura Harring (whom the studio considered too old) to the convoluted nature of the story. It was cancelled soon after, bringing a swift end to the Mulholland Drive story.

RELATED: 7 Movies Like 'Shutter Island' to Watch for More Mind-Bending Mysteries

Image via Paramount

Only that’s not what happened. From across the Atlantic came StudioCanal, a lifeboat in one hand and a check for $7 million in the other, and soon after the decision was made to reconfigure Mulholland Drive into a feature film. Lynch set to work reuniting the cast and crew whilst also expanding his script to provide the story with a sense of closure, but that proved to be a difficult task. By the time the cameras were rolling on the new footage twenty months had passed since the initial batch of filming, with many of the previous sets and props having been long since discarded. This half-TV/half-movie hybrid, combined with a healthy dose of eccentric surrealism that has defined Lynch’s career, makes for a peculiar experience that sets Mulholland Drive apart from any other film. But it’s also a masterful example of constraint creating creativity, with an intriguing but underwhelming pilot being transformed into one of the most acclaimed films of the 21st century. It’s phenomenal stuff, and a clear reminder of why Lynch is one of cinemas great auteurs.

Merely describing the plot of Mulholland Drive could fill an article by itself, but on a most basic level it revolves around Rita (Harring), the amnesiac survivor of a car crash as she attempts to discover her real identity. Her journey causes her to cross paths with Betty (Watts), an inspiring actress fresh out of LAX, and the two form a close bond. Intercut with this is a subplot featuring director Adam Kesher (Justin Theroux) and his struggles to make his film after it is commandeered by mobsters who demand he cast unknown Camilla Rhodes as its lead, despite his wishes. But that is only the start of the expressionist tapestry Lynch has dreamt up, with multiple vignettes seemingly disconnected from the wider narrative taking up a large part of the runtime to create an experience that seems tailor-made for cinephiles to argue over. Whether Mulholland Drive should be viewed as a grand puzzle where, if watched with the eyes of a hawk and the memory of a dolphin, everything will fall neatly into place to reveal the deceptively simple story hiding in plain sight, or whether it’s just one large mood piece that is meant to be felt rather than understood is a question that will never be answered. But that’s exactly the genius of Mulholland Drive, and a crucial reason why it has earned the reputation it has. The endless ways in which it can be interpreted make it one of the most rewatchable films ever made, and viewing it again after learning of its evolution from television to the silver screen adds yet another page to this impressionist masterwork.

Image via Universal Pictures

Despite the cryptic nature of the film, the bulk of the runtime is relatively accessible when compared to other Lynch properties. At its core it’s about an amnesiac woman trying to discover who she is, a classic noir mystery that serves as the perfect anchor with which to ground the viewer to firm ground even during the film’s stranger moments. But this anchor flies out the window during the final thirty minutes, where Watts and Harring are suddenly playing two different characters in a sequence that can feel like a whole new film has started up. Diane Selwyn, the dead body that was previously found rotting in an apartment, is now alive and well, and coincidently looks exactly like Betty. Camilla Rhodes has also undergone a drastic makeover, now looking exactly like Rita while also being in a loving relationship with a much more successful Adam. It’s an ending that will leave many people scratching their heads, but it’s also the final touch that elevates the film into something spectacular. Mulholland Drive is a film of two halves, with the first ending with Betty and Rita opening the blue box following their experience at Club Silencio, with the second featuring Watts and Harring in their new roles (or, debatably, the roles they’ve been all along). It's no coincidence these scenes comprise the bulk of the additional footage that was shot almost two years after the rest of the film. The opening of the box is a transitionary moment for Lynch’s characters as they faze from one half of the story to the next, but it also marks the point Mulholland Drive switched from one medium to another.

But why would Lynch choose to alter the structure of his film so radically for its final act? The answer relates to a phrase that was used earlier in this article: constraint creates creativity. Whereas previously Lynch was operating with near creative control on a pilot that was supposed to be only the first part of a much larger story, now he had the unenviable task of giving it a conclusion at least ten episodes too early and all within a thirty-minute limit to keep within the parameters of a feature film. To attempt to condense so much plot into such a small timeframe would have been a fool’s errand, and Lynch wisely chose not to bother. Since he no longer had access to many of his previous sets, plus a budget that would severely limit what he could shoot, Lynch opted to take these limitations and view them not as a curse, but as a blessing, and the result is an ending unlike anything that has come before. The relaxed pace and sprinklings of humor are replaced by a more frantic and darker tone, avoiding the vignettes of the first half to focus exclusively on Diane and Camilla. Whereas transitions between scenes used to be a smooth affair, accompanied by gorgeous panoramic shots of Los Angeles, now scenes wildly chop in and out of each other in a move that not only keeps the runtime down, but also reflects the chaotic state of mind Diane has created for herself. The use of archive footage from earlier scenes, only with a few carefully added shots that provide a whole new context to the existing footage (such as the opening limousine ride that is repeated during the film's climax), forces the viewer to look back on previous scenes in ways that recontextualize the entire story. It’s impressive how smoothly this new material flows with the original footage, giving the illusion that everything was planned from the word go, and even though there are marked differences in the style of filmmaking between the two halves, it all melds together to tell the tragic downfall of Diane Selwyn in an utterly unforgettable way.

The behind-the-scenes troubles Lynch faced getting Mulholland Drive made also casts a new light on the film's story in a way that is rather prophetic in retrospect. One of the film’s central dichotomies is its love/hate relationship with the movie industry in what J. Hoberman beautifully described as a “poisonous valentine to Hollywood”. This is a film that simultaneously basks in the classic iconography of the Golden Age of Cinema while also presenting Hollywood as being controlled by a sinister elite who care about nothing but their own agenda. The scenes of Adam having his creative control ripped away from him smack a touch close to reality given what happened to Lynch, retrospectively given such moments a cautionary message about the bitter truth of Hollywood. Ultimately Adam concedes to their demands, but Lynch didn’t, and Adam’s characterization in the additional footage where he is presented as a more successful director who bends to only himself can be interpreted through an autobiographical lens. Such analysis may be seen as surface level, and the tragedy that ultimately befalls his character in the film’s final moments would be an odd thing for a director to subject their own stand-in to, but Mulholland Drive is a film where no one explanation provides a satisfying answer to all its questions, and the development of Adam’s character from passive bystander to dominant artist is a decision no doubt influenced by Lynch’s personal experience getting this film made.

It is a testament to Lynch’s skills as a filmmaker that he could witness his project be so brutally canceled before its time, only to resurrect it as one of his greatest works in a different medium. It’s an example of how placing limitations on an artist can ultimately lead to them producing far more creatively inspired work that carte blanche could never replicate (an idea all artists will have to confront at some point), while also serving as an inspiration that even projects that are initially hated can be reborn as something amazing. How a Mulholland Drive television show would have fared is something we will never know, but the resulting film can proudly stand as one of the most acclaimed films of its era, and one of the best examples of a failure being transformed into a triumph.

'Mulholland Drive' Ending Explained: In Dreams

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matthew Mosley (15 Articles Published) Matthew is a features writer for Collider currently based in Manchester. In his spare time he likes to read, write, obsess over Batman and complain about his Wordle score. More From Matthew Mosley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe