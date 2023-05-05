The Earth is in dire need of assistance, and who better to save it than a man who has completely no experience being a leader of any sort? Netflix’s Mulligan (2023) is the latest installment to the never-ending list of post-apocalyptic shows. Co-created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, with Tina Fey joining the project as executive producer, the TV series follows everyman Boston native Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) as he becomes President overnight and learns how to use his authority for good.

Despite having no prior experience in politics or even just leading a group of humans in general, he must navigate the complexities of guiding a fractured world, all while coming to terms with the fact that he might just be humanity's last hope. Taking on a more unserious, satirical take on the classic alien invasion genre, Mulligan stands out from the crowd thanks to its comedic direction.

So put on your leader pants and make sure you’re seated for this adult animated series of epic proportions. Here’s everything you need to know about Mulligan.

When Is Mulligan Coming Out?

Mulligan officially premieres on Netflix on May 12, 2023. The series is just one of a number of exciting new shows coming to Netflix in May, with other titles making their debut in the same month including the Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR, and more.

Watch the Mulligan Trailer

Mulligan released its official trailer on April 26, 2023, offering a glimpse into an alternate version of Earth, one brutally destroyed by a swarm of aliens. With the fate of the Earth and its severely diminished population of 1,132 survivors in complete shambles, the world desperately needs a new leader to unite its remaining citizens and bring back America to its former glory. Who better to do that than Matty Mulligan (Faxon), an unassuming everyman who manages to save the Earth from the alien invasion all by himself?

Guiding a dystopian nation is already a rollercoaster of its own, especially when you don’t necessarily have the leadership qualities or credentials for the job. But Matty is determined to rebuild what’s left of the country no matter what. Joined by his rag-tag team of experts and advisors, from a nerdy historian to a military super-scientist, it’s all hands on deck in the chaotic world of Mulligan.

What's the Plot of Mulligan About?

Below is the official synopsis of Mulligan:

“After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one.”

The entire planet might be destroyed, but its remaining citizens shall prevail. After Matty Mulligan single-handedly fought off all the aliens that threatened to tear down the Earth, he’s now taking on the role of President. He may lack the substance needed to guide society toward better days. Still, at least he’s trying. He’s even made a to-do list (which involves rebooting the Fast & Furious franchise). But being in charge is not for the faint-hearted. Luckily, he’s got the help of highly professional (but slightly flawed) team members to get stuff done.

Who's In the Voice Cast of Mulligan?

Mulligan features a bunch of familiar faces (well, voices) in the comedy scene. Faxon voices the leading protagonist Matty Mulligan. Originally a working-class citizen hailing from Boston, Matty is the sole savior of Earth during the alien invasion, earning him a spot as the leader of the remaining human population. But now Matty has to deal with the challenge of thinking about the needs of others above his own self-interest for once. Joining Matty is Lucy Suwan (Chrissy Teigen), his love interest throughout the series (despite them having absolutely nothing in common). The two lovebirds had quite the fling during the alien invasion, so it’s a no-brainer that the beauty queen is now the de facto First Lady.

Becoming a leader can take up a lot of time and effort. Luckily, Matty’s got the right team for the job. Military super-scientist Dr. Farrah Braun (Tina Fey) lends her expertise, all while juggling her responsibilities as a single mom. Nerdy historian Simon Prioleau (Sam Richardson) becomes one of Matty’s entrusted advisers, and the somewhat dubious Senator Cartwright LaMarr (Dana Carvey) serves as his (self-appointed) Vice President. Matty also has an alien prisoner held under his captive, Axtrax (Phil LaMarr), the only alien survivor stuck in the White House who wastes no time trying to signal a second invasion.

Mulligan also sees a couple of guest stars, such as Kevin Michael Richardson as TOD-209, a military cyborg who’s got a couple of loose screws in his system, Ayo Edebiri as General Scarpaccio/Jayson Moody, a teenager who decided to wear a dead Marine general’s uniform and become head of the Joint Chiefs, Daniel Radcliffe as King Jeremy, the last surviving British citizen, and Ronny Chieng as Johnny Zhao, a billionaire from Hong Kong trying to make money important again when the world doesn’t really give two hoots about currency anymore.

Who Are the Creators of Mulligan?

Mulligan is the brainchild of the people behind NBC’s 30 Rock. The series is co-created and co-showrun by Carlock and Means. The two also serve as executive producers of the animated show, alongside Fey, David Miner, Erin Gurian, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara. Mulligan is produced under Universal Television, a division of NBC Universal, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment, Bevel Gears, and Little Stranger, Inc. This isn’t the first time Fey and Carlock worked together. The two have previously collaborated on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5eva, and Mr. Mayor.