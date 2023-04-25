There are only 1,132 people left on Earth, and it's up to one guy to protect to them all. In Netflix's upcoming animated comedy, titled Mulligan, the planet has been destroyed by a vicious alien attack. Now, it's up to a rag tag group of people to rebuild society. "It's an opportunity to learn from humanity's past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one." Ahead of the premiere next month, Netflix released the official trailer.

Similar to the previous first look clip, the new trailer features a planet in absolute shambles. Everything is destroyed, chaos reigns, and the newly instated President Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) doesn't really know what he's doing. But, given the circumstances, he's trying his best – even if rebooting the Fast & Furious franchise is a priority on his list. As he, First Lady Lucy Suwan (Chrissy Teigen), and the others attempt to fix society, Mulligan quickly realizes that being in charge isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Moreover, the trailer also pokes fun at current American society, even though we haven't hit alien invasion level insanity just yet. In general, the show already leans heavily into the mass panic that comes with a crisis, whether the responses are logical or not. It also notes the dangers of repeating history, worked within the context of the series. One character even wants to "return America to her former glory," pointing out a time when "everyone was happy" – with no discernible exceptions, of course.

Image via Netflix

Mulligan Has An Impressive Team of Comedy Legends

The series hails from the minds behind NBC's 30 Rock and Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. It was co-created and co-showrun by Robert Carlock and Sam Means. Executive producers include Tina Fey, David Miner, Erin Gurian, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal, produced in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Bento Box Entertainment, Bevel Gears, and Little Stranger, Inc.

Along with Faxon and Teigen, Mulligan's regular voice cast includes Fey as Dr. Farrah Braun, Sam Richardson as Simon Prioleau, Phil LaMarr as Axatrax, and Dana Carvey as Vice President Senator Cartwright LaMarr. Recurring cast includes Daniel Radcliffe as King Jeremy Fitzhogg, Ronny Chieng as Johnny Zhao, Ayo Edebiri as General Scarpaccio, and Kevin Michael Richardson as cyborg TOD-209.

Mulligan premieres May 12 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below: