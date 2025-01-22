California is making progress in containing the Los Angeles wildfires, but the communities around the area have a long road ahead to recovery. Between the Eaton and Palisades fires, 27 people are confirmed dead and nearly 40,000 acres have been burned, with thousands of structures destroyed along the way. Fortunately, people and organizations from around the country and beyond have answered the call to help those in need, with everything from benefit screenings to charity auctions and a load of other resources set up to bring in donations. Now pledging their support is the production company Multihouse, which has partnered with Bond Companies to announce MultiCon, a new wildfire benefit dedicated to raising funds for United Way Greater Los Angeles. The event will take place at The Preserve LA for one day only on February 22.

MultiCon is a chance for fans, celebrities, and content creators to do some real good while celebrating fandom and the LA spirit together. To that end, the convention is packing a mix of directors, actors, comic icons, and many more for exclusive meet and greets and panels, including Kevin Smith (Clerks), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With The Devil), Seth Green (Family Guy), Rob Liefeld (Deadpool, Cable X-Force creator), Robert Kirkman (Invincible), Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This), Daniel Logan (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man games), Tara Platt (Naruto) Isaac Robinson Smith (X-Men ‘97), and Kaycee Stroh (High School Musical) in its first wave. More names will be announced in the coming weeks as more stars come on board. Attendees will be able to get a selfie or an autograph from the guests, with all proceeds going to United Way.

To help make the fledgling convention extra memorable, the panels featured will include a few never-before-seen pairings of stars for unique conversations. These exclusive activations will be hosted by several notable media personalities who have offered their time for free, including Collider Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff, alongside Greg Alba (Reel Rejects), Coy Jandreau (DC Official Podcast/Reel Rejects), Katcy Stephan (Variety), esports commentator Erik “DoA” Lonnquist, Ben Watts (IGN), and social media star Juju Green, better known as TikTok's movie guy Straw Hat Goofy. For those who can't make it to the convention, it's still possible to take part in the event through concurrent Twitch and YouTube live streams as well as the silent auction, which features a bevy of celebrity and brand-donated items like a pair of tickets to and travel accommodations for the Papa Roach concert of your choice, signed items from Conan O'Brien, and so much more. Rounding out the night is the Nerd Dance Party hosted by Dimi and featuring guest performances and surprises that attendees and viewers will have to wait and see for themselves.

What Are Multihouse and United Way?

Multihouse has grown into an award-winning creative powerhouse that provides a range of services for marketing projects and original filmmaking endeavors. Founded by Michael Tessler, the start-up has worked with a wide range of companies from Max and Discovery to the Television Academy, Outfest, Fox, computer hardware company Alienware, Final Fantasy company Square Enix, and tabletop giant Wizards of the Coast, to name a few. For the producer, MultiCon is its way to give back to the community at a difficult time by uniting everyone around United Way, a non-profit that is dedicated to ensuring the basic needs of citizens throughout LA are met, no matter the circumstances. In a statement, Tessler shared why he believes such an event is important in the shadow of the wildfires, saying:

"Los Angeles is the greatest city in the world, and our resilience knows no bounds. As we recover and rebuild, we will do so through the power of community, imagination, and storytelling. MultiCon unites the best of Hollywood and is a reminder that we’re more than just an industry; we’re a community of working-class dreamers and doers who care for one another and will roll up their sleeves when our neighbors need help.”

Bond Companies chairman and The Preserve LA developer Larry Bond also expressed his belief in using MultiCon as a way for the community to begin healing in his official statement. "Everyone knows someone whose life was turned upside down from the wildfires," he said. "We have planned this event with Multihouse to not only raise funds to help those in need but to also provide an opportunity for people to start the healing process. The Preserve LA with its 6,500 plants and trees seemed to be the perfect place where we can all come together to start the healing process."

How to Attend MultiCon

General admission tickets for the event will start at $35 and VIP tickets at $100. All are sold through the event's sponsor ticket vendor SeeTickets.com, the premiere LA-based ticketing agency. Pre-sales are now open through the official MultiCon page of Multihouse's website or more directly through the official SeeTickets site with the link below. However, first responders and anyone displaced by the wildfires are welcome to complimentary tickets, autographs, and signatures in commemoration of all they've done and all they've lost during the disaster.

MultiCon will take place at The Preserve LA on February 22. In the meantime, if you're looking for ways to support the wildfire relief effort, we've created an article full of resources that could use the help.

