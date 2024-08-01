Many television drama series utilize flashbacks and flash forwards to explore the wider experiences of their characters. However, some shows take this even further, splitting large amounts of their stories between multiple timelines or periods.

While this can very easily confuse audiences, there a many series that completely pull off multiple timeline narratives, incorporating different stylistic choices, editing techniques, settings, and brilliant casting to help audiences differentiate and distinguish one timeline from the others. A narrative style that can appear as an unnecessary gimmick if done poorly, multiple timelines can also help explore character parallels across generations, compare ideals of different periods, and explore the development of certain themes within the narratives, if done successfully.

10 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2018)

Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz's Once Upon a Time depicted beloved and classic Disney characters as they had never been seen before, by bringing them into the real world and depositing them in modern-day Maine. The series follows Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), a young woman who discovers that she is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, and her son Henry. The two work together to break a curse placed over the town of Storybrooke's residents, who have their memories of their fairytale origins taken from them.

Once Upon a Time depicts equal parts of the real world and the fairytale world timelines, which work to flesh out character backstories and build more mature versions of the Disney classics that audiences know and love. The contrast between timelines explores how fairytale characters, usually full of hope and optimism, tackle subjects such as family, turbulent relationships, adoption, and sexuality.

9 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

Based on Michael Crichton's 1973 movie of the same name, Westworld follows a fictional amusement park inhabited by android characters who share a resemblance with humans. The park allows incredibly wealthy guests to live out their wildest fantasies, from outlandish sexual fantasies to murder, without any real-world repercussions or harm caused to real people.

As the show develops, the backstories and futures of the Android hosts are explored across multiple timelines, as the narrative delves into the ethics of artificial intelligence and the impact it could have on society if these androids ever rebelled against humans and created their own civilization.

8 'True Detective' (2014-present)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto

HBO's anthology crime drama True Detective has been heralded by many as one of the greatest television series of the 21st century. However, the love of the first season arguably outweighs the appreciation for the more recent seasons massively.

Season one of True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as homicide detectives who investigate the murder of a woman in 1995, and are then forced to revisit the traumatic case seventeen years later. The nonlinear narrative, which sees the character's storylines bounce back and forth between periods, explores the lasting effects of the case on both characters, the disruption it has had on their relationships, and how it causes the troubles of their pasts to resurface.

7 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan has become a huge name in the television horror sphere over the past decade, with his Netflix mini-series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass making waves with audiences. While all explore the effects of the past on the present, none embody that message for the characters quite like The Fall of the House of Usher.

Loosely based on the short stories of Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher follows the powerful and wealthy Usher family, a deal that patriarch Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) made in his younger years, and the ways in which that choice results in the death of his six children in the present day. Across the two timelines, Flanagan once again delivers a brilliantly written and executed tale of consequences, while maintaining truly horrific imagery and suspense throughout.

6 'The Witcher' (2019-present)

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Based on the novel series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix's The Witcher has developed a fanbase far beyond the reach of the books. The show follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Cirilla of Cintra as they try to survive the Continent's corrupt and dangerous world. While the characters initially occupy their own timelines, exploring the formative years of their lives, these timelines eventually weave together, linked by their destinies.

The show has been praised by fans and critics for its grittiness, its rich fantasy world, and its horror elements, and whilst some fans were disappointed when Henry Cavill's departure was announced, many others eagerly await the fourth and fifth seasons, where Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt.

5 'Fallout' (2024-present)

Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Recent years have seen a surge in acclaimed video game adaptations on our televisions, from Arcane to The Last of Us, and Amazon Prime's Fallout is up there with the best of them. Starring Hollywood up-and-comer Ella Purnell, the series follows Lucy MacLean, an inhabitant of one of the self-sufficient vaults built to protect humanity from the fallout of nuclear war, as she ventures to the surface to save her father.

Whilst mostly set 200 years after the Great War, the series also explores the run-up to war and the conception of the vault network by Vault-tec. Walton Goggins plays the same role across both main timelines, but they are arguably very different characters. The differences between his character, Cooper Howard, and The Ghoul he becomes, not only serve to highlight the atrocities that Vault-tec has committed and the consequences they have had for humanity, but they also earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

4 'Interview with the Vampire' (2022-present)

Developed by Rolin Jones

While older audiences may remember the 1994 movie adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, it is the 2022 television version that is currently taking audiences by storm. Interview with the Vampire follows Vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his undead life to interviewer Daniel Molloy, with a focus on his relationship with Lestat de Lioncourt.

Despite reaching a relatively small audience, the series has received widespread acclaim, with viewers praising the show's exploration of LGBTQ+ identity, race, and toxic relationships. Interview with the Vampire is able to delve into these themes, to a greater extent, due to utilizing and comparing a modern-day timeline with those that take place decades to hundreds of years ago.

3 'Yellowjackets' (2021-present)

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Utilizing expert casting and themes of grief and trauma, the Showtime thriller series Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team that crashlands in the Canadian wilderness, where they are forced to survive for nineteen months. The narrative bounces back and forth between their time in the wilderness in 1996, and the present day, where the characters' lives are still affected by their experiences when they were teens.

With its Emmy Award-nominated performances from the likes of Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, and their expertly cast young counterparts, such as Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher, Yellowjackets builds well-rounded characters and explores just how much the trauma of young adulthood can be carried by a person decades later. While the series explores the supernatural and horror genres in great detail, it is the horrors of human instinct that make Yellowjackets so terrifyingly gripping.