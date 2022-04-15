Before the MCU and DCEU dive into their own multiverses, Swiss Army Man directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, bring viewers into their own weird and wild multiverse with their latest film Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO). Through the story of a woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) becoming ensnared in a plot that sees her traversing the multiverse to stop a chaotic force from seemingly destroying everything, Daniels continually blows viewers’ minds with the visually stunning and strange multiverse they display on-screen.

While some simply show a different outcome in Evelyn’s life path due to a different choice she makes, others see Evelyn in a completely different world, sometimes where she isn’t even human. There’s no end to the wild antics in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and it all comes together in an experience with a wide range of fulfilling emotions. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll be amazed by all of EEAAO’s multiverse moments.

Best Picture Best Actress Michelle Yeoh Best Director Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Best Original Screenplay Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Best Editing

10 The First Verse Jump

Just as Evelyn is introduced to the multiverse by an alternate version of her husband Waymond (masterfully played by Ke Huy Quan), she’s taught the ways of “verse jumping” that allows her to connect to alternate universes, and it’s pretty weird.

With each route requiring the traveler to perform a weird task in order to reach other parts of the multiverse, there are some pretty weird things Evelyn and others do throughout the film to traverse the multiverse. From telling someone you genuinely love them to inflicting some searing paper cuts, verse jumping asks a lot of its travelers, and it's pretty remarkable to watch.

9 Hot Dog Fingers

One of the stranger places Evelyn ends up in her journey is a universe where she’s not only in a relationship with her auditor Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis), but everyone has these floppy, almost gross-looking hot dog fingers.

It’s one of the universes that delivers instant laughs with how unexpected it is, but it's even more unexpected how emotional it can be. Through some flashes later in the film that mesh well with Evelyn’s personal arc, the Hot Dog Fingers universe somehow steals your heart and makes you smile at how surprisingly talented and versatile these people are with their feet.

8 These Security Guards Didn’t Stand a Chance

The first big turn of Evelyn’s journey is discovering that Jobu Tupaki, the supposed creator of chaos within the multiverse, is actually a version of her daughter Joy (one of Stephanie Hsu's most iconic roles) and their first interaction shows how powerful Joy’s connection to the multiverse is.

Three unsuspecting security guards stood absolutely no chance against Joy as she pulls off some jaw-dropping and darkly hilarious moves that see her cause one guard’s head to pop into confetti and beat another guard down with dildos.

7 Channeling Her Inner Sign Spinner

Just as Evelyn seems like she’s going to be captured by Alpha forces, she’s able to connect with another version of herself that’s just a curbside sign spinner, but this skill proves to be a vital tool in battle.

With one grab of a riot shield, Evelyn uses these sign-spinning skills to dispatch of these Alpha forces in one of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’s most epic action sequences showing that even the most seemingly useless skills can come in handy.

6 Drifting Through the Multiverse

Once Evelyn begins to have greater control over the entire multiverse, Joy invites her to sit on a couch with her, and after they sink through the couch, they go on one hell of a ride through the incredible non-MCU multiverse.

Joy takes Evelyn on quite a trek that sees them fight across fantastical-looking universes and Joy continually taunts Evelyn. There’s even a universe where they are just piñatas, and it’s absolutely mind-blowing to watch unfold.

5 Everything on an Everything Bagel

Throughout most of Everything Everywhere All at Once, you’re kind of left wondering how Joy plans to create chaos across the multiverse and the reveal of what she’s created is both strange and a little funny.

Joy “puts everything on an everything bagel” creating a black hole that could tear the multiverse apart, but fans eventually find that it has a much darker and sadder purpose that ties to Joy’s emotional state and dour worldview. It’s so foreboding that you'll never look at an everything bagel the same again.

4 Ratatouille with Raccoons

In one of the main universes that Evelyn connects with, viewers see her as a chef competing against incredibly talented chef Chad (Harry Shum Jr.), who has a hilarious secret.

In a similar vein to Pixar’s Ratatouille, Harry’s talent comes from a rodent pulling the strings on his head, but instead of a rat it’s a giant raccoon. It’s a reveal that ends up being an incredibly funny nod to an underrated Pixar flick and plays a big heartwarming role in the film’s final moments.

3 A Multiverse Montage

The entire last act of Everything Everywhere All at Once has some of the wildest multiverse moments that include a visually mesmerizing montage of different versions of Evelyn in the multiverse.

It’s a montage that perfectly showcases the infinite possibilities of the universe, and you can’t help but feel your jaw slowly reaching the floor as you see all the flashes of Evelyn throughout the multiverse, which includes an animated version as well as one where she’s born as a man.

2 Joy and Evelyn are Rocks

No seriously, there’s a moment on Joy and Evelyn’s multiverse journey that sees them end up as two large rocks looking over a mountain together. It's the most absurd moment in the absurdist movie.

Daniels makes this moment incredibly funny at first with the hilarious caption text, the sheer strangeness of it all, and Evelyn’s rock slowly inching towards Joy’s as she runs away. However, it eventually becomes one of the film’s most powerful moments as it’s played alongside Evelyn and Joy finally coming together.

1 Making Things Right

As Evelyn finally gains control over the multiverse in the film’s big finale, she chooses to take on Waymond’s kinder mentality and make things right instead of fighting.

With each person she encounters, Evelyn delves into what they need in their lives and fulfills that need to make them whole again. It’s an incredibly emotional finale that utilizes its multiverse setting well in creating some good laughs and some heartfelt emotion as Evelyn eventually reconciles with Joy in a memorably touching end.

