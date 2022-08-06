Warner Bros. has been through a tumultuous sea of change in the last couple of days; change that has seen highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob: Holiday Haunt being shelved and put on the back burner. These changes have put fans of the upcoming game from Warner Bros., MultiVersus, a bit worried.

Change is inevitable, and with Warner Bros. and Discovery's $43 billion union last year, that change has begun its ripple effect on the company. However, that change will not be affecting MultiVersus, a game that is based on the various creations of the studio battling each other. The new project has faced some recent setbacks which have sparked anxiety with the indefinite delay of a new fighter and the first season. CEO David Zaslav is looking to restructure Warner Bros. over a 10-year period with a major shift towards big picture releases, but MultiVersus remains as safe as confirmed by Tony Huynh, the game’s director.

Huynh has revealed on Twitter that the game is safe, tweeting, "For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger." Huynh’s comments may not come as much of a surprise as most of the changes by the two companies’ top brass have been geared and focused on big picture releases and streaming.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

Zaslav while discussing his plan and long-term vision began by saying “There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horne and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney.” The CEO would go on to add “We think we could build a long-term, much more sustainable growth business out of DC, and as part of that, we’re going to focus on quality. We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready.”

Zaslav’s new desire for quality from DC properties wasn’t one of the reasons behind Warner Bros.’ decision to shelve the highly anticipated Batgirl. That was more of a financial decision. The film had faced its fair share of pandemic-induced postponements, and the cost of production moved from $75 million up to $90 million. But the superhero film that was set to star Leslie Grace was still shelved in what was termed a strategic shift on the side of the company.

During the recent Investor Call, Zaslav revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ are moving towards a unification of the two streaming platforms into a single platform. The merger between Warner and Discovery as well as the proposed unification of streaming platforms means we can certainly be expecting a lot of changes and announcements in the future. However, for now, it seems Multiversus will not be affected by these impending changes and announcements, but honestly, only time will tell.

Check out Huynh’s tweet below:

DC's next film, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, is set to hit theaters on October 21. Watch the full trailer below: