After a series of leaks and rumors, Warner Bros. has officially revealed their brand new platform fighter called MultiVersus. The new reveal trailer for the upcoming game was presented by Player First Games' co-founder and game director Tony Huynh, who explained the team's goal to make a platform fighter that "embodies everything [the team] loves about the genre, remove the pain points, and introduce new ideas." The trailer focuses on the game's 2v2 mode, with the game showing off crazy teams like Garnet from Steven Universe and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones battling DC's Harley Quinn and Finn the Human from Adventure Time.

When covering the team mode of the title, Huynh says the game was built "from the ground up" to support cooperative play. The trailer shows off how each character has abilities that are designed to help teammates work together, like Wonder Woman using her Lasso of Truth to save a teammate falling off the side of the stage, or Bugs Bunny digging a tunnel for him and his team to traverse the stage underground. The game will also feature voice acting for the characters, with the likes of Kevin Conroy as Batman, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, among many other iconic voice talents. Speaking of Shaggy, continuing the Warner Bros. trend of making Ultra Instinct Shaggy canon, he will also be making an appearance in the game.

For the online component, the game will have full cross-play support and dedicated server-based rollback netcode, with rollback being a very important feature to the fighting game community. There will also be frequent updates and support to the game as well as social features such as guilds, where you can challenge other player groups to rise up the leaderboards.

"With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy," said WB Games President David Haddad in a press release alongside the game's announcement. "We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free-to-play, online platform fighter with a wealth of iconic characters that fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content."

Below is the list of characters that have been revealed, with more to be announced at a further date.

Batman (DC Comics, voiced by Kevin Conroy)

Superman (DC Comics, voiced by George Newbern )

) Wonder Woman (DC Comics, voiced by Abby Trott )

) Harley Quinn (DC Comics, voiced by Tara Strong )

) Shaggy ( Scooby-Doo , voiced by Matthew Lillard)

, voiced by Matthew Lillard) Bugs Bunny ( Looney Tunes , voiced by Eric Bauza )

, voiced by ) Tom and Jerry ( Tom and Jerry , voiced by Eric Bauza)

, voiced by Eric Bauza) Arya Stark (Game of Thrones, voiced by Maisie Williams )

) Jake the Dog (Adventure Time, voiced by John DiMaggio)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time, voiced by Jeremy Shada )

) Steven Universe (Steven Universe, voiced by Daniel DiVenere )

) Garnet (Steven Universe, voiced by Estelle )

) Reindog (Original Character, voiced by Andrew Frankel)

MultiVersus is scheduled for release in 2022 and will be free to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, though there is currently no announced plan for the game to come to Switch. You can watch the brand new reveal trailer for the MultiVersus down below.

