The upcoming 2026 horror film, The Mummy is officially in production! Blumhouse has just announced that Lee Cronin’s (Evil Dead Rise) upcoming reimagining of the classic 1932 Universal production has begun filming, with Jack Reynor (Midsommar) confirmed as one of the leads. Alongside Blumhouse, the film is also being produced by Cronin’s own Doppelgängers banner. James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are set to serve as the producers.

While the plot details for Cronin’s The Mummy are currently under wraps, Deadline has reported that Reynor will not be taking on the titular role. Universal Pictures’ original The Mummy starred Boris Karloff as Imhotep, an ancient Egyptian priest who is cursed to be a mummy. The studio successfully revived the franchise in the late 1990s with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in lead roles. However, the studio’s 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise was not received well by the audiences.

Cronin's involvement in the upcoming reboot of the horror film comes after the box-office success of his second feature, Evil Dead Rise, released theatrically through New Line Cinema in April 2023. The supernatural horror film opened with an impressive $24.5 million domestic weekend. Starring Alyssa Sutherland and Morgan Davies, Evil Dead Rise ultimately earned $67.2 million domestically and over $147 million globally.

Brendan Fraser Almost Died While Filming ‘The Mummy’

During a previous appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fraser shared a terrifying incident from the set of his 1999 blockbuster. The actor spoke to the host about a “hanging sequence” where he started choking out accidentally. Fraser explained that he was standing on his toes with the rope. However, directorStephen Sommers believed that the scene didn’t look convincing enough.

During the next take, the stunt coordinator accidentally tightened the rope too much, which led to Fraser being trapped on his tiptoes. The actor wasn’t able to maintain his balance and even lost consciousness momentarily. The next thing he remembers, he woke up on the ground, lying sideways with gravel in his mouth.

After Fraser’s nasty fall, the crew gathered around as they tried to wake him up. The actor recalls everyone going quiet once he finally opened his eyes. A few minutes later, he heard the stunt coordinator congratulating him for joining the “club.” He then found out that the same thing happened to Mel Gibson during the filming of Braveheart. The revelation came shortly after Fraser surprised fans at a January 2023 double screening of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. As reported by Deadline, the actor took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the fans and share how proud he was to have been part of the franchise’s revival. In another interview with Deadline, Fraser confessed that he wasn’t opposed to starring in another The Mummy movie in the future.

Cronin’s reboot of The Mummy is set to hit theatres on April 17, 2026.