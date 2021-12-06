What happens when two small cogs try to work against an unstoppable Nazi force?

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Munich - The Edge of War, a World War II espionage thriller that puts a diplomat face to face with Adolf Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) as the Führer is about to launch an attack in Czechoslovakia. The movie is set to premiere in theaters in early January and on the streaming platform later that same month.

The trailer reveals the build-up of a life-threatening scenario as British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) is recruited to fly to Germany and retrieve some important documents that detail the plans of action for the Nazi leader across Europe. The documents are in possession of German diplomat Paul von Hartman (Jannis Niewöner), who has to dodge the Führer himself in order to complete the mission.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) tries to appease the British population as he prepares to hand over a region of Czechoslovakia to the Third Reich, essentially kickstarting World War II. Chamberlain famously resigned over a radio transmission after the decision.

Munich - The Edge of War is directed by Christian Schwochow, a filmmaker that recently directed acclaimed German film Je Suis Karl and also helmed two episodes of Netflix’s The Crown in 2019. He is also set to direct several episodes of upcoming sci-fi series Children of Mars. The screenplay for Munich - The Edge of War is by Ben Power (The Hollow Crown), who adapted it from the bestselling novel by author Robert Harris.

Additional cast for Munich- The Edge of War includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Robert Bathurst, August Diehl, Alex Jennings, Anjli Mohindra, Sandra Hüller, and Mark Lewis Jones.

Munich: The Edge of War premieres in selected theaters on January 7. Two weeks later, on January 21, you’ll be able to stream it on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?

