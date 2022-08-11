Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) seems like a chill dude, but we’re wondering how he’ll feel after seeing Rob Zombie’s latest Instagram post. In it, the filmmaker and director of the upcoming origin story of The Munsters shared a photo of Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) and her old flame, Orlock standing side by side. While we don’t know who the actor under the makeup is, Orlock is giving us major Nosferatu vibes, with ears as pointy as his fangs, a bald head, and gaunt and sunken dark eyes. Full of life, even in the afterlife, Lily is as stunning as ever with her iconic half jet black, half pale white hair. Her eyes pop as she gazes into the camera with her ex-beau.

From what we can gather via the film’s trailer and today’s Instagram post, Lily and Orlock had a love affair that didn’t quite bring the passion the future Mrs. Munster was looking for. The trailer presents the story that Lily’s well-meaning, but clueless father The Count aka Grandpa Munster (Daniel Roebuck) set her up with Orlock only for Lily to be incredibly disappointed with her father’s taste in partners. While Lily may not appreciate her father’s choice, The Count really doesn’t care for his daughter’s newest suitor. The trailer reveals the undead patriarch attempting to tear Lily and Herman apart, referring to his future son-in-law as a “bozo” undeserving of his daughter’s love.

Whether her father comes to accept it or not, we know that in the end, love wins out and Lily and Herman end up together. Zombie’s re-imagining of the classic 1960s CBS sitcom will show viewers how the couple fought for their love even when the odds were stacked against them. Bringing in cast members from the original series, fans can expect to see the family’s son Eddie Munster (Butch Patrick) as well as cousin Marilyn (Pat Priest) stepping into different roles for the feature-length production. The film will also include a slew of recognizable faces and big names such as Cassandra Peterson, Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Sylvester McCoy, Dee Wallace, Tomas Boykin, Jeremy Wheeler, as well as others.

Image via Universal

While the original series appeared in black and white, Zombie’s take will bring the production to vibrant life in a beaming color palette that gives them the vibe of a live-action cartoon. Rated PG, the film will be quite the change-up for Zombie who’s known for his gore-filled features including The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, and his own take on the story of the Shape with Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009). It will also be the first time the director has dropped a film to Netflix, where it will appear this fall following its September 27 release to digital and Blu-ray.

Check out Lily cozying up to Orlock in Zombie’s post and watch the trailer for The Munsters down below.