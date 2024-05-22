The Big Picture 1313, a dark reboot of The Munsters, is in development and will tie in with the Universal Classic Monsters brand.

The new series will be showrun by Lindsey Anderson Beer and involve James Wan's Atomic Monster production company.

The original Munsters sitcom was a satire of mid-century American suburban conformity through a family of misfit monsters.

A dark reboot of The Munsters, the classic 1960s sitcom about a family of suburban monsters, is in the works. 1313, a reference to the Munsters' address at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, is being developed by Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal. The new reboot will certainly have horror bonafides, as Deadline reports that James Wan's Atomic Monster will be involved with the production.

1313 is said to be a darker imagining of the classic sitcom, which ran for two seasons between 1964 and 1966, and made fans of generations of audiences via syndication. Additionally, it will tie in with the Universal Classic Monsters, the horror brand based on the studio's groundbreaking 1930s, 40s, and 50s horror films. The series is set to be showrun by Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote and directed last year's horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines - coincidentally, a film that tread on ground previously walked by original Munsters star Fred Gwynne. Beer, Wan, and Ingrid Bisu are developing the series.

What is 'The Munsters'?

The Munsters starred Gwynne as Herman Munster, a Frankenstein's monster, Yvonne De Carlo as his vampire wife Lily, Butch Patrick as their werewolf son Eddie, and Al Lewis as Lily's Dracula-like father. Beverley Owen, and later Pat Priest, played cousin Marilyn, who was a totally normal human; the rest of the Munsters considered her to be freakishly ugly. Created by the creative team behind Leave It To Beaver, The Munsters was a satire of mid-century American suburban conformity, as told through a family of misfit monsters. Throughout its two-season run, the show was often compared and contrasted with The Addams Family, a sitcom about a similarly macabre household of horrors.

Thanks to its long syndicated afterlife, there have been numerous attempts to revive and reboot The Munsters. Two movies were produced with the original cast; the theatrically-released Munster, Go Home and the 1981 TV reunion movie The Munsters' Revenge. The Munsters Today, a TV series with an all-new cast, aired in syndication from 1988 to 1991. Bryan Fuller attempted to revive the series with Mockingbird Lane, a new series starring Jerry O'Connell and Portia de Rossi, but it was canceled before it aired; its pilot was eventually shown as a TV special. Most recently, Rob Zombie, whose hit single "Dragula" was inspired by Grandpa Munster's coffin-shaped car, directed a 2022 Munsters film that starred Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips.

1313, a new reboot of The Munsters, is in development. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.