The Munsters brought joy to many throughout the years and now filmmaker Rob Zombie is taking us back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane with some of our favorite characters. Yesterday, Zombie released a look at the blueprints for what will be the new Munster Mansion via his Instagram account, telling fans to "get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964." The writer-director is currently helming a new Munsters movie which will simultaneously receive a theatrical release as well as be available to stream on Peacock.

Zombie's post also included the hashtag Budapest, signaling that perhaps production will soon begin overseas, especially if the blueprints for the Munster Mansion have already been drawn up.

The classic house that the Munsters called home was a front on the Universal lot for years, one that you could see on the backlot tour at Universal Studios but was also redressed for other shows. Home to series like Desperate Housewives and Murder, She Wrote, the house became more than just 1313 Mockingbird Lane after being used in the classic television show.

Back in June, Zombie announced that the "rumors are true" in regards to his Munsters movie via an Instagram post. But the House of 1000 Corpses director isn't the first person to try and attempt a reboot of the classic TV series after several failed efforts to bring The Munsters back to the small screen. Back in 2017, Collider reported that Seth Meyers would be developing a new series. Before that, there was another attempt at a reboot in 2012 called Mockingbird Lane.

No further casting or release date information has been confirmed for Zombie's Munsters movie, but it looks like production is certainly underway. Check out Zombie's Instagram post below:

