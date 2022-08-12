Ever wonder what Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) is looking for in a partner? Well, Rob Zombie has you covered. The director of the upcoming feature length film The Munsters shared a short clip to his Instagram answering exactly that. It turns out that the giant, semi-clumsy Frankenstein’s monster of a man is looking for a “vision” and a “queen”. He’s over his bachelor days of dating “honey babies,” and is ready to move on to the next phase of his life as a lifelong partner and father. While he may be sophisticated now, Herman is a self-proclaimed “country boy” on the hunt for true love. And, in The Munsters, it looks like he'll find all that and more in his future wife, Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie).

Zombie’s film will act as an origin story to the family friendly group of monsters first made famous in the 1960s CBS series of the same name. While many of us grew up watching reruns of the black and white show with parents and grandparents who enjoyed the original airing of the sitcom’s two seasons, the prequel will feature its subjects in vibrant color, breathing new life into its ghoulish characters and the town of Transylvania. The Herman centered teaser is just another taste of what’s to come with Zombie’s ‘60s style animations and colors painting the early days of the “greatest love story of all time.”

Along with Moon Zombie and Phillips, the film will also star Daniel Roebuck as Lily’s father The Count, aka Grandpa, Cassandra Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, and original cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest as The Tin Can Man and in an undisclosed role, respectively. Showing off his deep wealth of Munsters knowledge and proving that he was the right choice to helm the film, Zombie is even bringing back one-episode wonder character Zombo.

Image via Universal

The House of 1000 Corpses director has been incredibly open about the feature since last fall, when he began posting set design photos and costume inspiration to his social media accounts. Since then, he’s been incredibly forthcoming with his casting additions as well as posters and trailers surrounding the upcoming film. With today’s Herman centered clip, we’re thinking that we can expect a similar mini-reel made for Lily and possibly even Grandpa.

The Munsters hits Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on September 27, with a Netflix release date following shortly after. You can check out Herman’s list of wants in a forever love via the Instagram post below.