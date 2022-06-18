Are you a Rob Zombie or The Munsters fan heading to this year’s San Diego Comic Con? If you answered “yes,” you’re going to want to hit up the NECA booth to get your hands on the very limited Zombo action figure. Announced by the guru of gore-turned-family friendly filmmaker himself via Instagram, Zombie shared that the TV icon and his Crumble Creature Crackers box will hit the booth while supplies last. If you consider yourself to be a collector of all things The Munsters, this is definitely going to be a must-have for your lineup.

The outside of the box is decked out in the classic Crumble Creatures look, featuring an all black and white layout with the TV personality himself drawing viewers to take a closer look. Inside the box, the action figure rocks the white crescent moon adorned black robe that the character first donned in his featured episode on the original 1960s CBS series. His face comes to zombie-like-life with his yellow teeth and purple eyelids standing out against his pale white skin.

To the upper right is a smaller version of the Crumble Creatures Crackers so you and your figurine can reenact the horror host’s commercial over and over again. Other photos in the lineup reveal that the figure comes with a pointy, witch-like hat and another layer of dark, black robes covered in more mystic markings. The figure completely encapsulates the character, down to his stringy white hair and long, pointy black fingernails.

Image via Rob Zombie

Just two weeks ago, Zombie announced that Zombo would be making a comeback in the director’s upcoming silver-screen retelling of the group of family friendly monsters. The original episode, aptly named “Zombo,” centered around Munster son Eddie (Butch Patrick), winning a sweepstake to meet his celebrity idol. Jealous that his son found a hero in a different monster, family patriarch, Herman (Fred Gwynne), goes to great lengths to regain the status of the apple of Eddie’s eye. Although Zombo, who was at the time played by the late Louis Nye, only appeared in one episode, the character left a lasting impression on those who loved the hit series, leading Zombie to incorporate him into the upcoming film.

Comic Con is always filled with exciting new releases and limited edition surprises and it looks like Zombie is bringing his A-game to the event. Be sure to swing by the NECA booth at the San Diego Comic Con to get your hands on Zombo and his Crumble Creature Crackers while supplies last. Check out Zombie’s full post and the Zombo action figure below.