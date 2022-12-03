It's hard to believe a fill three decades have passed since The Muppet Christmas Carol, a sometimes-silly, but more often sincere and straightforward adaptation of Charles Dickens' well-known short story. Featuring Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Gonzo as Charles Dickens and Michael Caine as a chilling Ebeneezer Scrooge, the film hit theaters on December 11, 1992 and in the 30 years since release has amassed an army of loyal fans.

Among our number is Roy Kent himself, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. As part of Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table segment, Goldstein got the chance to sit down with Kermit, Kermit's nephew Robin, Gonzo, and Miss Piggy to look back on the film and share their personal highlights.

When asked what their favorite moments were, Kermit said his was the ice skating scene, while Gonzo singled out flying across London, dangling from the Ghost of Christmas Past and slamming into a church steeple. For her part, Miss Piggy said her favorite moment was getting the chance to yell at Scrooge and give him a piece of her mind (or rather, threaten to "raise [him] right off the pavement"), while taking full credit for his redemption that is often attributed to the three ghosts.

When asked about the music, which is arguably every bit as iconic as the film itself, the group singled out "Thankful Heart" and "It Feels Like Christmas" as their favorites, with Goldstein adding that "Bless Us All" still makes him tear up. Kermit was also quick to credit songwriter Paul Williams and composer Miles Goodman for the overall quality of the soundtrack.

Though the bulk of the interview is fairly lighthearted and an absolute delight — and really, how could it not be, when four of the participants are Muppets who won't stop poking fun at each other — they also take the time to talk about the power of the story and characters, the sincerity of the film, and of course what it was like working with Caine. Of the iconic actor's take on Scrooge, Kermit said "He took the role very seriously, which is hard to do when you're surrounded by singing bears and pigs and whatevers. He seemed to enjoy working with us from the very first day."

The full interview is absolutely worth checking out, if only to build hype and demand for Goldstein and Miss Piggy's take on Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in a Muppet adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is streaming now on Disney+. Check out Miss Piggy's favorite song, "It Feels Like Christmas" below: