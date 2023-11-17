The Big Picture Funko has released a new Pop collection inspired by Disney's beloved adaptation of 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' to keep the holiday cheer alive.

The collection includes detailed figures of iconic characters like Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy, Fozziwig, Charles Dickens, and The Marley Brothers.

Funko is known for creating festive-themed collections every Christmas, and their Muppet Christmas Carol editions are considered some of their best work with the license.

The holiday season is fast approaching, which only means there are a ton of Christmas movie marathons in our futures. Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is one of the most adapted pieces of Christmas media in film and TV history. However, even though there have been countless great versions over the last century, arguably the most beloved adaptation is Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol starring Michael Caine. The film just celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and now, to keep the holiday cheer alive, Funko has unveiled their new Pop collection.

The frosty collection includes Caine's Christmas hating Ebenezer Scrooge, Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit with Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim, Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, Gonzo as Charles Dickens with Rizzo, and Statler and Waldorf as The Marley Brothers in a two-pack. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark Funko Shop exclusive Marley Brothers two-pack and an Amazon exclusive Flocked version of Charles Dickens with Rizzo. While there have been a ton of Muppets Funko Pops over the years covering their various eras, these Muppet Christmas Carol editions are arguably Funko’s best work with the license. There’s so much detail found throughout each figure and that will entice both Muppet and Christmas fans alike. Funko is known for making a huge splash every Christmas with festive-themed collections. Marvel, DC, and various Disney franchises have all received Christmas snow-covered figures in the past. Funko has even released an endless amount of advent calendars and ornaments to the joy of many Christmas collectors.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' is a Classic

If you’re a person who grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, it’s a safe bet that your Christmas Carol of choice was The Muppet version. Whether it was Caine’s iconic rendition of the classic greedy businessman, the music, or just the pure joy of seeing The Muppets dressed up as Dickens’ characters, this was an amazing adaptation for all ages. Particularly because it combines the meaningful heart and themes of the original story with a great sense of humor, more in line with what we know from The Muppets. Especially seeing Gonzo as Dickens himself never gets old. His narration with Rizzo will have you laughing for days after each time you watch it.

Where’s ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Streaming?

The Muppet Christmas Carol is currently streaming on Disney+. It’s the perfect way to kick off your first holiday movie marathon, especially considering the recent news of Caine’s retirement. You can also preview Funko's Muppet Christmas Carol collection below. They’re available to purchase now on Funko’s website.