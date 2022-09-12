It looks like one of the best adaptations of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas tale A Christmas Carol is about to get even better. It was announced at Disney's recent D23 Conference that The Muppet Christmas Carol will finally be released in its full uncut state. And you might want to get some tissues ready because the new version is set to include the recently resurfaced heartbreaking ballad "When Love is Gone". The new version of the film will be released to Disney+ starting on December 11, 2022.

The song, "When Love is Gone" was cut from the original version of the film by Jeffrey Katzenberg, a decision that is, quite frankly, baffling considering how integral the song is to the film. The song is sung by Belle, played by Meredith Braun, Ebenezer Scrooge's (Michael Caine) former fiancée, who laments their fading love. The song is placed in the Christmas Past portion of the film when Scrooge watches over all of his past mistakes. Perhaps his biggest mistake was his decision to prioritize money over his relationship with the love of his life, Belle.

Belle sings the ballad to both the young Scrooge and the older Scrooge, who watches helpless and heartbroken from behind the veil of time. Caine's performance in the piece, as he watches and weeps while seeing the love of his life choose to leave him, is absolutely devastating. And for years many fans of the film have searched for the missing song which, until three years ago, had not seen the light of day.

The fact that "When Love is Gone" was not included in the final film is surprising, considering how integral it is to the film's structure. The final song in the film, "When Love is Found", in fact, serves as a resolution to the song's unsettled and devastating ode to broken love, and sees Scrooge reviving his own ability to love those around him.

The Muppet Christmas Carol was originally released in 1992 and quickly became a classic. Paul Williams wrote the songs for the film, including "When Love is Gone". The Muppet Christmas Carol was directed by Brian Henson, and the screenplay was written by Jerry Juhl. The new addition of "When Love is Gone" will add a new level of depth to an already touching film.

The fully restored version of the film will debut on Disney+ just in time for Christmas on December 11, 2022.