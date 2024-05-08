The Big Picture Get ready for a nostalgic trip with The Muppet Movie, which is back in theaters for two days only on June 2 and 3.

The film follows Kermit's journey for fame and fortune, filled with musical numbers and celebrity cameos.

The future of the Muppets remains uncertain after the recent cancelation of The Muppets Mayhem.

The Muppet Movie is coming back to theaters for its 45th anniversary - can you picture that? Fathom Events is bringing the classic family picture back to the big screen for two days only, on June 2 and 3. The screenings will be part of Fathom's Big Screen Classics series.

The film, which was originally released in 1979, was the Muppets' first-ever big-screen outing. Fathom's screenings will be preceded by an exclusive introduction from film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the film, as well as the life and legacy of Muppet mastermind Jim Henson. It can be seen in selected cities and theaters nationwide on Sunday June 2, for a 1 p.m. matinée screening and a 7 p.m. evening screening, and on Monday June 3, for 7 p.m. screenings only. Tickets and showtimes are available on FathomEvents.com.

What Happens in "The Muppet Movie'?

Directed by TV veteran James Frawley, The Muppet Movie tells the origin story of the titular passel of puppets, as Kermit the Frog (Henson) leaves his swampy home on a cross-country trip in search of fame and fortune. Along the way, he meets up with and befriends Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and all of your other felt-fabricated favorites, as performed by an intrepid crew of puppeteers that included Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, Dave Goelz, and Richard Hunt. However, he also encounters the sinister Doc Hopper (Charles Durning), who wants him as the spokesfrog for his chain of frogs-legs restaurants - or else. The journey to fame and fortune is long, but it features a number of inspired musical numbers (including Paul Williams' Oscar-nominated "Rainbow Connection") and a bevy of celebrity cameos, including Orson Welles, Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn, Elliott Gould, and Mel Brooks. In the end, of course, it's time to play the music and light the lights, as the Muppets become as famous on film as they are in real life.

The Muppet Movie was an enormous success, earning over $65 million USD on an $8 million budget. Its success led to a number of other Muppet movies, the most recent being 2014's Muppets Most Wanted. The future of the Muppets is currently unclear, however. Despite positive critical notices, the Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem, starring fan-favorites Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, was canceled after one season.

The Muppet Movie will return to theaters for two days only, on June 2 and 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.